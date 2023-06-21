"I'm begging for that job" - WWE Hall of Famer says he wants to help improve AEW booking 

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts' appearance in AEW has still been such a shocking ordeal. An icon in the business, managing such a dominant force in Lance Archer is one assumably not on everyone's bingo cards. However, it seems that he wants to contribute to the promotion in more ways.

All Elite Wrestling has been beefing up its personnel in the creative team. With the addition of Collision, there is definitely a need for an increase in personnel. Some of the names added to creative are Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs, and former NXT Superstar Chris Hero. Chris was seen backstage during the debut episode of Collision.

While on his The Snake Pit podcast, the Hall of Famer discussed his history of booking for a promotion in the early times of his career, and how he'd like the same chance with AEW. He expressed his interest in booking for Collision, AEW's third weekly show.

“Absolutely. I would love the opportunity. Just give me fifteen minutes a show. Let me put something together … I know that I can help. I’m begging for that job.”

WWE Hall of Famer says Ric Flair was repetitive

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts talked about one of the most iconic wrestlers in history, Ric Flair. However, it was more criticism than praise from the AEW Superstar. He talked about how despite being good at everything else, Flair lacked in variety of his "bumps" when in the ring.

Speaking on his The Snake Pit podcast, and joined by another Hall of Famer in Ted Dibiase, the pair talked about The Nature Boy's career. While The Million Dollar Man was more civil in his criticisms, but Roberts just went in and directly criticized the 16-time world champion.

“The same bumps. Everything," said Roberts. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has had an iconic decades-long career in the wrestling business, but it is still very nice to see the Hall of Famer active despite not directly competing anymore.

