WWE Hall of Famer criticizes Ric Flair, says he took the "same bumps" in every match

Ric Flair is widely recognized as one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of wrestling boots. However, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was recently criticized for his in-ring style by none other than Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

From iconic catchphrases to unparalleled star power, the 16-time world champion redefined the professional wrestling landscape. Flair's in-ring acumen, grit to overcome adversity, and remarkable mic skills earned him numerous plaudits.

In a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Ted Dibiase reflected upon Ric Flair's legendary career. The Million Dollar Man respectfully mentioned that Flair was almost repetitive in terms of in-ring performances. AEW veteran Jake Roberts agreed by interjecting the following:

“The same bumps. Everything," said Roberts. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Chris Jericho feels Hulk Hogan was a ''better worker'' than Ric Flair

From surviving a plane crash to returning from a coma, Ric Flair has done it all in his decades-long wrestling career. Alongside his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, the 74-year-old competed in his last match in July 2022 against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

AEW star Chris Jericho stirred a controversial barrel in a recent episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast. The Ocho heaped praise on the legendary Hulk Hogan, opining that The Hulkster was a better worker than The Nature Boy.

“I will say to this day, and people will bag. Here’s a clickbait. Hogan is a better worker than Flair. For me. I always had amazing matches with Hogan because he knew exactly who he was as a babyface, as a heel, [or] whatever. He knew his audience. He didn’t do anything he didn’t have to,” said Jericho. (H/T Wrestlingnews)

It will be interesting to see if the two-time WWE Hall of Famer responds to the remarks aired by Dibiase and Roberts. Stay tuned to find out.

