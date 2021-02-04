"I wish we hadn't done it, but it was my fault" - AEW's Tony Khan on the one segment he regrets

There is no such thing as the perfect wrestling company. Be it AEW, WWE, IMPACT, or others, they have all done something they wish they could take back over the years.

While most wrestling companies don't want to admit when they make mistakes, that doesn't seem to be a problem for the owner of AEW, Tony Khan. He has been open and honest about his creative decisions since the company came to be in 2019.

Speaking today on Talk is Jericho, Khan told Chris Jericho he wished they hadn't done the Matt Hardy teleportation angle that featured Jericho back on the March 25 edition of AEW Dynamite in 2020.

"That was your idea. There's stuff like that; those are the things I tried to do a lot less of this year, honestly. That's a good example. There's stuff like that where somebody had something, and I knew I was skeptical going in, and I talked myself into it, and I wouldn't have done it. It's not against you or the idea; it's just the way it was executed and the way we were talking it about; I had a feeling it wasn't going to work. That's the perfect example of things. I didn't do very many of them this year. We had many mistakes this year, but I tried to cut down on that. That's a perfect example of where I wish we hadn't done it, but it was my fault."

Tony Khan believes the Matt Hardy teleportation segment on AEW Dynamite was poorly executed

Khan gave credit to the production team for doing the best they could with the segment but ultimately takes responsibility for allowing the segment to happen.

"If I really believed it that strong, I should have stood up and said it. Your idea was good, but the way we executed it on short notice, it didn't really look right. It was tough. We were short-handed in the pandemic, and we were trying to do cool stuff. I think everybody was happy to have wrestling stuff, and we don't really do stuff like that on the show."

This ultimately sounded like another learning experience for Khan, who is still relatively new when running a national pro wrestling company. Experiences such as this help Khan get better at running AEW as they go along.

I AM MAGIC.



I AM MORE.



Welcome to All DELETE Wrestling, where my #BROKENBrilliance shall be fully UNLEASHED. @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT https://t.co/kA9aAP9TGg — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 26, 2020

What did you think of the Matt Hardy teleportation angle on AEW Dynamite? Did you like it? Or do you agree with Khan that it shouldn't have happened. Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.