"I Would Definitely Explore It" - Former WWE Superstar Shares Thoughts on Potential Rematch Involving Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were one of the hottest WWE tag teams of the 2000s. Then known as Edge and Christian, both helped make tag team wrestling interesting again to fans. However, they weren't the only ones responsible for it, as they were joined by two other legendary tag teams.
Along with The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz, the current AEW duo helped bring extreme wrestling to the mainstream. Recently, former WWE Superstar EC3 spoke about the importance of these three tag teams to wrestling in general, stating that they were a huge reason as to why he became a wrestler.
In the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 was asked if he would be interested in seeing these three teams battle it out once again. He stated that he would definitely love to explore it, adding that it's a nostalgic act and that nostalgia is cool. The three tag teams were responsible for the creation of the now-popular TLC Match in WWE.
"I would definitely explore it because, hey, man, it's the forbidden door. Who's going to open it? That would definitely be, you know, a legacy act we're seeing one more time. Just like nostalgia is cool. We can't live in it. We can't stay in it forever, but we can enjoy it when it happens and it's done well, as long as we don't keep holding on because, man, you think about that? That was 25 years ago, like, TLC one, right? Or even just a WrestleMania Ladder Match," EC3 stated. [1:52 onward]
All three of these former WWE tag teams are set to be in action soon enough. Cope and Christian Cage will take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch in a tag team match at this weekend's Forbidden Door event.
Meanwhile, The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D will take on each other one last time at TNA's Bound for Glory on October 12, with the World Tag Team Championship bout serving as D-Von Dudley's retirement match.
