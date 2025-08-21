"I Would Definitely Explore It" - Former WWE Superstar Shares Thoughts on Potential Rematch Involving Adam Copeland and Christian Cage (Exclusive)

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were one of the hottest WWE tag teams of the 2000s. Then known as Edge and Christian, both helped make tag team wrestling interesting again to fans. However, they weren't the only ones responsible for it, as they were joined by two other legendary tag teams.

Ad

Along with The Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz, the current AEW duo helped bring extreme wrestling to the mainstream. Recently, former WWE Superstar EC3 spoke about the importance of these three tag teams to wrestling in general, stating that they were a huge reason as to why he became a wrestler.

In the most recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, EC3 was asked if he would be interested in seeing these three teams battle it out once again. He stated that he would definitely love to explore it, adding that it's a nostalgic act and that nostalgia is cool. The three tag teams were responsible for the creation of the now-popular TLC Match in WWE.

Ad

Trending

"I would definitely explore it because, hey, man, it's the forbidden door. Who's going to open it? That would definitely be, you know, a legacy act we're seeing one more time. Just like nostalgia is cool. We can't live in it. We can't stay in it forever, but we can enjoy it when it happens and it's done well, as long as we don't keep holding on because, man, you think about that? That was 25 years ago, like, TLC one, right? Or even just a WrestleMania Ladder Match," EC3 stated. [1:52 onward]

Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

All three of these former WWE tag teams are set to be in action soon enough. Cope and Christian Cage will take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch in a tag team match at this weekend's Forbidden Door event.

Meanwhile, The Hardy Boyz and Team 3D will take on each other one last time at TNA's Bound for Glory on October 12, with the World Tag Team Championship bout serving as D-Von Dudley's retirement match.

Ad

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!