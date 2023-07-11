"I wouldn’t want to do that every single week" - Matt Hardy on Jon Moxley bleeding in almost every AEW match

AEW star Matt Hardy recently talked about the use of blood in wrestling matches and how it should be reduced.
The use of blood in wrestling matches was very rare in the past generation and still is in WWE. However, It is a very common element in AEW. Jon Moxley is the name that comes to everybody's mind whenever they hear the word 'Blood' as the use of blood in his matches is very common.
On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the veteran shared his thoughts on blood in wrestling and if Jon Moxley has damaged his reputation due to the overuse of blood in his matches.
"That’s my general opinion of blood in pro wrestling, generally. Apparently, with Jon [Moxley], he’s doing this thing as far as making it a real fight, it’s a fight club with the BCC, so that’s his thing. He’s in there, there’s violence, and he bleeds a lot, and that’s his preference, and that’s what he wants to do, I guess. For me, I wouldn’t want to do that every single week. Because I think, once again, that kind of minimizes the value of bleeding," said Hardy. H/T:[Fightful]
Former WWE star comes in support of AEW star Matt Hardy during his recent Twitter war with Jim Cornette
Former WWE Superstar Ryback has said things in support of AEW Star Matt Hardy regarding his recent exchange of words with Jim Cornette.
The former manager Jim Cornette recently responded to Matt Hardy for calling his fans a toxic Cornette cult on Twitter. The former manager even took a shot at AEW President Tony Khan for allegedly underpaying his fans to lie about what they think.
Over on Twitter, Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback extended his support for Matt Hardy.
"Pro wrestling fans and wrestlers have to unite in trying to help the business thrive and improve while continuing to improve the work environment overall. Matt is a positive part of the business helping first hand in many ways and has had as impressive of a run as anyone. The guys trying to rip him are the opposite and create hate and negativity from their homes. They don’t actually care to improve anything and have no respect for anyone in general," tweeted Ryback.
The Big Guy further slammed Jim Cornette and his podcast:
"Unfortunately there is a good sized audience of miserable marks who live for this stuff because they too are incapable of doing it, so they hate on everyone who is a part of the business from their own insecurities and jealousy. Jim could never be a wrestler and it eats him up everyday and the other guy lives to s**k Jim off and peg his melted moon crater in between recordings," Ryback concluded.
Do you agree with The Big Guy's comments? Let us know in the comments down below.