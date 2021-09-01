"Icing on the cake"- WWE Hall of Famer comments on AEW signing CM Punk and Daniel Bryan

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes AEW has played out a smart business move by booking CM Punk's return match in Chicago.

Speaking on his podcast, Reality of Wrestling, Booker T stated that AEW's blockbuster signee CM Punk will benefit them in the longer run. He further heaped praise on Daniel Bryan, stating that he's an incredible in-ring performer, and his addition to the thriving AEW roster will be like Icing on the cake.

He further added that both former WWE superstars could kickstart a wrestling war like never seen before:

"To make a comeback for CM Punk it's huge but to make it in Chicago in his hometown, that's what I call a business. That's a business move, and you know Tony Khan and the Khan family, AEW would pull off something like that. It's big for the company any way you look it. And my boy Daniel Bryan, that's icing on the cake. They have a guy again like that Daniel Bryan on the roster, being able to work with anybody, you know, in the company that's the type of guy Daniel Bryan is. You can work with the smallest guy or the biggest guy. That's how knowledgeable Daniel Bryan is as far as the business goes. We've seen it as far as how talented he is. So, me personally, I'm looking forward to seeing, like I say this war play out man. I'm all about this war. At the end of the day, it's gonna be good. The bar will be at the highest level it's been in over 20 years as far as this business goes," Booker T said.

.@CMPunk returns to the ring after 7 years in his first match in #AEW vs @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting) in one of the most anticipated matches of the year at #AEWAllOut THIS SUNDAY, Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV - Available on all major providers, @FiteTV (Internationally) & @BleacherReport pic.twitter.com/qXFF1MYq5z — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

CM Punk took the internet by storm when he made his jaw-dropping AEW debut on Rampage a few weeks ago.

His passionate promo included a massive dig at WWE, stating that he felt mentally and physically sick staying in that promotion.

Nevertheless, The Straight Edge Superstar is back and claims to have all the time in the world to pursue his passion again. Fans will be in for a treat this week when CM Punk laces up his boots for the first time since 2014 to face Darby Allin in a singles bout at All Out.

Daniel Bryan is rumored to make his AEW debut at All Out this weekend

The former WWE superstar is close to becoming a member of All Elite Wrestling!

The latest rumors swirling suggest that AEW has fast-tracked Daniel Bryan's debut for the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. The original plan slated for American Dragon would have been to make his arrival at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York later this month.

However, the swift rise in Covid-19 cases has likely prompted the company to scrap the initial plans.

Daniel Bryan(Bryan Danielson) is to make his AEW debut at All Out. pic.twitter.com/svjNT5FQx0 — Art Bell (@4_Strong_Winds) August 30, 2021

It remains to be seen if the given rumors will materialize at AEW All Out or not.

Do you think Daniel Bryan and CM Punk would change the wrestling world? Sound off in the comments section below.

Sportskeeda caught up with AEW megastar CM Punk recently! Click here for more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra