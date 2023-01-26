Identity of Billy Gunn's family therapist on AEW Dynamite disclosed

AEW Dynamite recently featured a hilarious segment between Billy Gunn, The Acclaimed, and The Gunn Club as they tried to get past their issues. Some fans pointed out that the therapist looked familiar, and now her identity has been confirmed.

The Gunn Club initially turned on The Acclaimed with the help of their father, but at some stage, Billy decided it was wrong and instead betrayed his sons. Since then, Austin and Colten have had a score to settle with the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Shortly after the segment, @WrestlingCovers took to Twitter to mention Tiffany Nieves, who has actually been posting her transformation into a therapist.

"Hey, @tiffanynieves_... #AEWDynamite," @WrestlingCovers tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) recently teased an All Elite Wrestling debut after watching the therapy session between Billy Gunn and his sons, claiming that she was upset by how "horrible" Billy has treated them.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Road Dogg recently shared a hilarious description of the AEW Tag Team Champion's manager, Billy Gunn

As The New Age Outlaws, Billy Gunn and Road Dogg made waves in WWF's tag team division back in the '90s. Outside of wrestling, the two also developed a close bond and seem to consider each other as brothers.

The Black Guy Wrestling Podcast @bgwpod Every time someone gets thrown off stage, I remember The New Age Outlaws/Cactus Jack & Terry Funk dumpster spot Every time someone gets thrown off stage, I remember The New Age Outlaws/Cactus Jack & Terry Funk dumpster spot https://t.co/6XuXkFKzub

During the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg recalled the times he took on Billy Gunn and how despite being his friend, there was no holding back.

"His body is so hard that it’s like hitting a brick wall that’s formed in the shape of a human being. It hurts really bad! But he never beat me. Undefeated against the one Daddy Mac, Scissor Jack [Billy Gunn]." (00:49 onward).

Could Road Dogg and Billy Gunn reunite someday in the future? Only time will tell. Billy clearly has a lot of internal family issues to deal with before The New Age Outlaws can potentially meet again in the squared circle.

Recommended Video Check out 36 Amazing stats and facts from 36 years of the WWE Royal Rumble

Poll : 0 votes