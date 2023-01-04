Identity of person who set up Chris Jericho's blockbuster match against Kenny Omega following WWE departure disclosed

Don Callis has once again taken credit for putting together the iconic Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho match at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Speaking at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 press conference, Callis recalled the day Omega left Japan to sign with AEW.

He further boasted about putting together Jericho vs. Omega. Omega successfully defended the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at the Tokyo Dome against the WWE veteran.

"I remember the day Kenny Omega left Japan, it was raining like it never rained before, because God was crying. That's how much he means to pro-wrestling. Five years ago, Jericho vs Omega, put together by Don Callis. You're all welcome," said Callis.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



#njwk17 Don: I remember the day Kenny Omega left Japan, it was raining like it never rained before, because God was crying. That's how much he means to pro-wrestling. Five years ago, Jericho vs Omega, put together by Don Callis. You're all welcome. Don: I remember the day Kenny Omega left Japan, it was raining like it never rained before, because God was crying. That's how much he means to pro-wrestling. Five years ago, Jericho vs Omega, put together by Don Callis. You're all welcome. #njwk17

If you're interested in sports betting, the Baltimore Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Will Ospreay went off on Kenny Omega at the Wrestle Kingdom press conference

Fast forward to Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega is once again involved in an IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match, but this time as the challenger.

The AEW star will face Will Ospreay for the title. Ahead of their match, the 29-year-old star went off on Omega, who tried to take digs at the champion at the press conference. Ospreay said:

"Listen to me. I don't understand why anyone would want to watch clap crowd wrestling. I don't know anyone that wants to watch that but people turned up and for that I had to fight, and for you to sit there and belittle me, you f***ing c***. How f***ing dare you?"

Ospreay further mentioned the real-life struggles he has had to face over the last couple of years. He added:

"You have not the slightest idea on what I've gone through. My best friend f***ing died and I had to watch his funeral through a f***ing iPad, bruv. How dare you sit there and belittle anything that I've f***ing done to try and help?"

Watch Will Ospreay's heated confrontation with Kenny Omega below:

Ospreay will aim to get past Omega in what promises to be one of the best matches of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes