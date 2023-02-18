"If I don’t see that I’ll burn WWE" - Twitter reacts to top AEW star possibly being unveiled as Triple H's newest signing

Wrestling fans erupted after reports that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could potentially be signed by Triple H.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Kenny Omega's AEW contract is coming to an end very soon, and he could potentially sign with WWE. The report also noted that he does have a very good relationship with the promotion and its Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect

The wrestling world had mixed opinions about this report.

People were eager to see how Triple H would book the former AEW World Champion.

scott budgett @JohnCena_Fan28 @WrestlingNewsCo aslong as triple h is still booking wwe i want mind but only if he brings the elite with him @WrestlingNewsCo aslong as triple h is still booking wwe i want mind but only if he brings the elite with him

VA 🖖🏽 FLY EAGLES FLY 🦅 @thatkidjake301 . Doubt this ever actually happens tho @WrestlingNewsCo To everyone saying no? Why the hell not ? Kenny in WWE under HHH would be god like and you know it. Doubt this ever actually happens tho @WrestlingNewsCo To everyone saying no? Why the hell not ? Kenny in WWE under HHH would be god like and you know it 😂😂. Doubt this ever actually happens tho

Jazzy @BlackHeart029 @WrestlingNewsCo As much as I am a Kenny fan, aew has completely butchered his use imo. New japan match with Ospreay was better than anything Kenny has done in past 3 years of AEW. I wouldn't mind it after seeing Cody's rise. @WrestlingNewsCo As much as I am a Kenny fan, aew has completely butchered his use imo. New japan match with Ospreay was better than anything Kenny has done in past 3 years of AEW. I wouldn't mind it after seeing Cody's rise.

al gabriel @algabriel2008 @WrestlingNewsCo Since AEW isn’t using him as their top guy it kind of makes sense. Dude should be front and center every week @WrestlingNewsCo Since AEW isn’t using him as their top guy it kind of makes sense. Dude should be front and center every week

The majority of fans were excited about the possibility of seeing The Cleaner in WWE as he would be able to have a plethora of dream matches against wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and many more.

James @Jamesfla29 @WrestlingNewsCo Doubt it will happen but him vs Rollins would main event mania @WrestlingNewsCo Doubt it will happen but him vs Rollins would main event mania

👁 @stoisesnacks ‍ @WrestlingNewsCo Kenny could be Seth’s long awaited WM main event opponent hopefully for the WWE title @WrestlingNewsCo Kenny could be Seth’s long awaited WM main event opponent hopefully for the WWE title 😮‍💨

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @WrestlingNewsCo I know Xavier aka Austin Creed and Kenny are frenemies in the gaming world, but can you imagine them in the same wrestling company? That would be crazy @WrestlingNewsCo I know Xavier aka Austin Creed and Kenny are frenemies in the gaming world, but can you imagine them in the same wrestling company? That would be crazy

ShaneTurman @ShaneTurman @WrestlingNewsCo Book it, Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins. Dream match. I hope this happens. @WrestlingNewsCo Book it, Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins. Dream match. I hope this happens.

I’m into this… lol @WrestlingNewsCo AJ Styles vs OmegaCody Rhodes vs OmegaROMAN REIGNS vs OmegaSeth FREAKIN’ Rollins! Vs OmegaEdge vs OmegaRey Mysterio vs OmegaShinsuske Nakamura vs OmegaGUNTHER vs OmegaBobby Lashley, THE ALMIGHTY vs OmegaI’m into this… lol @WrestlingNewsCo AJ Styles vs OmegaCody Rhodes vs Omega ROMAN REIGNS vs Omega Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins! Vs Omega Edge vs Omega Rey Mysterio vs Omega Shinsuske Nakamura vs Omega GUNTHER vs Omega Bobby Lashley, THE ALMIGHTY vs Omega I’m into this… lol

Some fans did not want to see one of All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents leave the promotion. They want him to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and help it grow.

Unpopular Voice @mafiri_vincent @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Let him stay where he is honestly, don't really need him in WWE, let him be the sting of AEW @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Let him stay where he is honestly, don't really need him in WWE, let him be the sting of AEW

A section of wrestling fans also speculated that if Omega leaves AEW, he is most probably going to take The Young Bucks along with him and this would be the downfall of Tony Khan and his promotion.

Peter Meter @Peter_Meter_ @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect If Tiny Con loses Kenny over Phil he deserves to go out of business. @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect If Tiny Con loses Kenny over Phil he deserves to go out of business.

Kenny Omega joining WWE would be the beginning of the end for AEW

Sullyzzzz @b4dmaash01 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @BenChr1stopher if the bucks and omega leave aew for wwe. Its over for aew! @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @BenChr1stopher if the bucks and omega leave aew for wwe. Its over for aew!

Some had doubts about Omega signing with WWE and believed that he may not be the right fit for the promotion.

Aimee-Ray Kindred @Aiminska @WrestlingNewsCo Why, though? He’s probably better off elsewhere. He’ll just be wasted. I think he’s overrated but he’s better than being stuck in development. @WrestlingNewsCo Why, though? He’s probably better off elsewhere. He’ll just be wasted. I think he’s overrated but he’s better than being stuck in development.

Justin @elgrandgordo @WrestlingNewsCo He would become a comedy act within 2 years. He already is a comedy act. I think he should stay where he is at @WrestlingNewsCo He would become a comedy act within 2 years. He already is a comedy act. I think he should stay where he is at

Too many top stars are already being buried. AJ, Drew, Shaemus, Bobby, etc.



Kenny needs to run for the World Title again @WrestlingNewsCo No. They would bury him.Too many top stars are already being buried. AJ, Drew, Shaemus, Bobby, etc.Kenny needs to run for the World Title again @WrestlingNewsCo No. They would bury him. Too many top stars are already being buried. AJ, Drew, Shaemus, Bobby, etc. Kenny needs to run for the World Title again

Brokeboymon @Brokeboymon1 @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Well he’d have to change his wrestling style ngl cause its the same stuff alot of the times unless its Kenny vs Axiom or Kenny vs Ricochet @WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Well he’d have to change his wrestling style ngl cause its the same stuff alot of the times unless its Kenny vs Axiom or Kenny vs Ricochet

Kenny Omega's next feud seemingly teased on AEW Rampage

Last night on the special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, The Elite wrestled Top Flight in a World Trios Title rematch.

Both teams gave everything they had. Top Flight had a few opportunities to win the match, but one way or the other, The Elite thrived. In the end, The Cleaner hit the One-Winged Angel on Darius Martin to pick up the win.

The Elite's post-match celebration was cut short as the lights were turned off. When the lights came back on, the audience was elated to see House of Black members standing at the entrance ramp. No words were spoken but it was clear what Malakai Black and Brody King were gunning for.

The Elite and The House of Black have never wrestled with each other before. It is speculated that the match could take place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

Do you think The Elite's title reign is coming to an end? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

