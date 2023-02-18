"If I don’t see that I’ll burn WWE" - Twitter reacts to top AEW star possibly being unveiled as Triple H's newest signing

Wrestling fans erupted after reports that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could potentially be signed by Triple H.
According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Kenny Omega's AEW contract is coming to an end very soon, and he could potentially sign with WWE. The report also noted that he does have a very good relationship with the promotion and its Chief Content Officer Triple H.
The wrestling world had mixed opinions about this report.
People were eager to see how Triple H would book the former AEW World Champion.
The majority of fans were excited about the possibility of seeing The Cleaner in WWE as he would be able to have a plethora of dream matches against wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and many more.
Some fans did not want to see one of All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents leave the promotion. They want him to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and help it grow.
A section of wrestling fans also speculated that if Omega leaves AEW, he is most probably going to take The Young Bucks along with him and this would be the downfall of Tony Khan and his promotion.
Some had doubts about Omega signing with WWE and believed that he may not be the right fit for the promotion.
Kenny Omega's next feud seemingly teased on AEW Rampage
Last night on the special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, The Elite wrestled Top Flight in a World Trios Title rematch.
Both teams gave everything they had. Top Flight had a few opportunities to win the match, but one way or the other, The Elite thrived. In the end, The Cleaner hit the One-Winged Angel on Darius Martin to pick up the win.
The Elite's post-match celebration was cut short as the lights were turned off. When the lights came back on, the audience was elated to see House of Black members standing at the entrance ramp. No words were spoken but it was clear what Malakai Black and Brody King were gunning for.
The Elite and The House of Black have never wrestled with each other before. It is speculated that the match could take place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.
Do you think The Elite's title reign is coming to an end? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
