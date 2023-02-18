Create

"If I don’t see that I’ll burn WWE" - Twitter reacts to top AEW star possibly being unveiled as Triple H's newest signing

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Feb 18, 2023 19:50 IST
Triple H
14-time WWE World Champion Triple H

Wrestling fans erupted after reports that former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could potentially be signed by Triple H.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, Kenny Omega's AEW contract is coming to an end very soon, and he could potentially sign with WWE. The report also noted that he does have a very good relationship with the promotion and its Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

The wrestling world had mixed opinions about this report.

People were eager to see how Triple H would book the former AEW World Champion.

@WrestlingNewsCo aslong as triple h is still booking wwe i want mind but only if he brings the elite with him
@WrestlingNewsCo To everyone saying no? Why the hell not ? Kenny in WWE under HHH would be god like and you know it 😂😂. Doubt this ever actually happens tho
@WrestlingNewsCo As much as I am a Kenny fan, aew has completely butchered his use imo. New japan match with Ospreay was better than anything Kenny has done in past 3 years of AEW. I wouldn't mind it after seeing Cody's rise.
@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/Jlsd3vzANh
YES PLEASE!!!! twitter.com/wrestlepurists… https://t.co/8sIp5rJ2Wz
@WrestlingNewsCo Since AEW isn’t using him as their top guy it kind of makes sense. Dude should be front and center every week

The majority of fans were excited about the possibility of seeing The Cleaner in WWE as he would be able to have a plethora of dream matches against wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns, and many more.

@WrestlingNewsCo now im no batista but GIVE ME WHAT I WANT https://t.co/UpUMtAbv86
@WrestlingNewsCo Doubt it will happen but him vs Rollins would main event mania
@WrestlingNewsCo Kenny could be Seth’s long awaited WM main event opponent hopefully for the WWE title 😮‍💨
@WrestlingNewsCo The match these two could produce 😩💦 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HKdSZ2TyjB
Would be amazing bro, him vs Seth Rollins, Roman, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and more would be excellent. Dream match with John Cena too 👀 twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…
@WrestlingNewsCo I know Xavier aka Austin Creed and Kenny are frenemies in the gaming world, but can you imagine them in the same wrestling company? That would be crazy
Where ever he goes I’ll follow would like @CodyRhodes vs @KennyOmegamanX with @TheDonCallis for the world championship @WWE if I don’t see that I’ll burn wwe.,, 😤 twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC… https://t.co/dBreX86p7v
@WrestlingNewsCo Book it, Kenny Omega and Seth Rollins. Dream match. I hope this happens.
@WrestlingNewsCo AJ Styles vs OmegaCody Rhodes vs Omega ROMAN REIGNS vs Omega Seth FREAKIN’ Rollins! Vs Omega Edge vs Omega Rey Mysterio vs Omega Shinsuske Nakamura vs Omega GUNTHER vs Omega Bobby Lashley, THE ALMIGHTY vs Omega I’m into this… lol

Some fans did not want to see one of All Elite Wrestling's Executive Vice Presidents leave the promotion. They want him to re-sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion and help it grow.

@WrestlingNewsCo https://t.co/4Y09X5DqjR
Ohhhh now you want #KennyOmega 🙄Please don’t go @KennyOmegamanX ☹️🥺 twitter.com/WrestlingNewsC…
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Let him stay where he is honestly, don't really need him in WWE, let him be the sting of AEW

A section of wrestling fans also speculated that if Omega leaves AEW, he is most probably going to take The Young Bucks along with him and this would be the downfall of Tony Khan and his promotion.

@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect If that happens AEW finished
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect If Tiny Con loses Kenny over Phil he deserves to go out of business.
Tony Khan, it was fun but it's about to be a wrap twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
Kenny Omega joining WWE would be the beginning of the end for AEW twitter.com/WrestlePurists…
Tony Khan you better count your days twitter.com/WrestlePurists… https://t.co/fUc0C5iqk2
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Nah, NGL. This would be dope. The question is, will people still watch AEW if they’d leave https://t.co/T30WymeqXr
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect @BenChr1stopher if the bucks and omega leave aew for wwe. Its over for aew!

Some had doubts about Omega signing with WWE and believed that he may not be the right fit for the promotion.

@WrestlingNewsCo That would be a huge L for wwe
@WrestlingNewsCo Why, though? He’s probably better off elsewhere. He’ll just be wasted. I think he’s overrated but he’s better than being stuck in development.
@WrestlingNewsCo He would become a comedy act within 2 years. He already is a comedy act. I think he should stay where he is at
@WrestlingNewsCo No. They would bury him. Too many top stars are already being buried. AJ, Drew, Shaemus, Bobby, etc. Kenny needs to run for the World Title again
@WrestlePurists @FightfulSelect Well he’d have to change his wrestling style ngl cause its the same stuff alot of the times unless its Kenny vs Axiom or Kenny vs Ricochet

Kenny Omega's next feud seemingly teased on AEW Rampage

Last night on the special Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, The Elite wrestled Top Flight in a World Trios Title rematch.

Both teams gave everything they had. Top Flight had a few opportunities to win the match, but one way or the other, The Elite thrived. In the end, The Cleaner hit the One-Winged Angel on Darius Martin to pick up the win.

The Elite's post-match celebration was cut short as the lights were turned off. When the lights came back on, the audience was elated to see House of Black members standing at the entrance ramp. No words were spoken but it was clear what Malakai Black and Brody King were gunning for.

Did the #HouseOfBlack just call out the #AEW World Trios Champions #TheELITE, without saying a single word?@malakaiblxck @brodyxkingWatch #AEWRampage Slam Dunk on TNT right now! https://t.co/XXgcbiKGao

The Elite and The House of Black have never wrestled with each other before. It is speculated that the match could take place at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

Do you think The Elite's title reign is coming to an end? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

