Lots of "chatter" emanating about major AEW star possibly joining WWE after contract expiry - Reports

As per the latest reports, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega could potentially join WWE after the expiration of his current contract.

The Cleaner has been a part of AEW since day one. He was one of the founding members of the promotion. He is also one of the Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion.

Kenny Omega currently holds the record for being the longest-reigning AEW World Champion at 346 days. The Young Bucks and The Cleaner are also the reigning World Trios Champions.

However, his days within the company could be numbered. According to the latest report from Fightful Select, The Cleaner's contract is coming to an end soon, and he could possibly be heading to WWE.

The report further stated that Omega has a good relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment and Chief Content Officer Triple H, and it began to build during his initial negotiations with the company back in 2018.

Reportedly, there was a "lot of chatter" emanating from WWE to close a deal with Kenny Omega. The promotion also confirmed that they have not tampered with The Cleaner's AEW contract.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. Several in WWE believe they have a chance to land Kenny Omega. - @FightfulSelect https://t.co/CufrfxIYfY

Seth Rollins is eager to see a popular AEW tag team return to WWE

Dax Harwood, along with his tag team partner Cash Wheeler, is currently signed with AEW. They have been absent from the promotion ever since losing to The Gunn Club back in December.

During the Royal Rumble weekend event, Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman asked Seth Rollins about the possibility of FTR (formerly known as Revival) returning to the promotion, as their AEW contracts are coming to an end soon. The Visionary had nothing but praise for the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions and mentioned that he would love to see them return.

"Yeah, great talents, hell of a tag team, good guys, always had a good relationship with them. I would love to see them come back if they wanna come back, if they want to come back and hang out with us," Seth Rollins said.

During the same event, Chad Gable also praised FTR and wanted to see them back in the promotion so he could have more matches with The Top Guys.

Would you like to see Kenny Omega in World Wrestling Entertainment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes