"If I were TK I wouldn’t waste the cash" - Fans not impressed by the possibility of 43-year-old star joining AEW after WWE release

Fans are not amused by the idea of a former WWE Superstar signing with AEW. The star in question is Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler.

The 43-year-old star contributed to the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades. The latter was released from the promotion in 2023, ending his 19-year career. Since his departure, rumors of Ziggler joining WWE's rival promotion AEW have started floating around.

Many fans are wondering what the potential role of the latter could be in the promotion if All Elite President Tony Khan decides to sign him. A pitch for the former Intercontinental Champion was to be a client of CJ Perry.

A Twitter user posted a question about what Ziggler could bring.

"I'm not sure what Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) brings that #AEW doesn't currently have. It's already a bloated roster, why do this?" wrote the user.

Take a look at some of the reactions to this tweet :

Fans react to the possibility of former WWE Superstar joining AEW

Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler announced his first match outside WWE

The former World Heavyweight Champion announced his first match after being released from the Stamford-based promotion.

The 43-year-old star will face Peurto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria show on January 20, 2024.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this. That is right, WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, baby! You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for "Mr. Ray-tings" Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best damn thing going today? I am pro wrestling baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man Nic Nemeth is coming for you," he said.

Dolph Ziggler's last match in WWE was on RAW against JD McDonagh in May 2023.

