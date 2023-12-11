Dolph Ziggler's first post WWE match announced

Dolph Ziggler's first match following his WWE release has been announced.

Ziggler had a remarkable 19-year career as a WWE Superstar. His time in the promotion came to an end in September following the company's merger with Endeavor. The merger resulted in over 100 employees being laid off behind the scenes, and some more corporate names were also recently let go.

The veteran was one of the superstars from the main roster who was released in September. Other notable names let go from the company were Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Emma, Riddick Moss, Mustafa Ali, and Dana Brooke. There were also several superstars let go from NXT following the merger.

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, has laid out a challenge to Peurto Rican legend Ray Gonzalez at World Wrestling Council's Euphoria show on January 20, 2024. Gonzalez has been wrestling on the island for over 33 years and has recently lost 60 pounds.

Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth, Matt Cardona, and more stars will be in action at the event available on FITE TV next year.

"Ladies and gentlemen, it doesn't get any bigger than this. That is right, WWC Euphoria in Puerto Rico, baby! You are looking at the most wanted man in professional wrestling today. The hottest free agent and I am laying it down. I'm laying down a challenge in Puerto Rico for "Mr. Ray-tings" Ray Gonzalez. Do you think you can step in the ring and go toe to toe with the best damn thing going today? I am pro wrestling baby. On January 20, WWC Euphoria, the most wanted man Nic Nemeth is coming for you," he said.

Dolph Ziggler and former WWE star Matt Riddle to appear at MCW Fan Jam 2

It was recently announced that Dolph Ziggler will be squaring off against Matt Riddle next year as well.

Matt Riddle was released by WWE in September following a bizarre incident at the JFK Airport in New York. The Original Bro has sent a couple of cryptic messages following Randy Orton's return to the company at Survivor Series last month in Chicago. Riddle and Orton were formerly in a popular tag team known as RK-Bro.

MCW Pro Wrestling, in collaboration with Adrenaline Championship Wrestling, will hold the MCW Fan Jam 2 on February 4, 2024. Both Ziggler and Riddle have been confirmed for the event, and The Original Bro is scheduled for a match at MCW Anniversary 2024.

Former WWE star EC3 recently claimed that Dolph Ziggler could be in for the best years of his career following his release. Only time will tell what the future holds for The Showoff in the world of professional wrestling.

