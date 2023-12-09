WWE releases several employees - Reports

WWE has released some more names from the company.

The promotion has made several changes following the merger with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, in September. The two organizations have merged to form a new entertainment company called TKO Group Holdings.

While the merger represents an exciting new era in WWE, it also brought about many talented people being let go by the company. Over 100 employees were let go behind the scenes following the merger, and a bunch of talent from NXT and the main roster has also been released.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, more names have been released by the promotion. Meltzer stated that Michael Weitz, the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning was let go by the company.

”There were more front office cuts and one talent cut on 12/1. The only name confirmed at this point from being let so were five major executives. Michael Weitz, the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning, who had been with the company since 2006, was let go. This would be job duplication as either Endeavor or UFC have someone doing the same job. Weitz was part of investor relations and was on all the quarterly investors calls for probably a decade if not longer," said Meltzer. [H/T: Ringside News]

Meltzer added Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Karen Mullane, Senior Vice President of Streaming Technology Stewart Frey, Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Craig Stimmel, and Senior Vice President of Gaming Matt Geyer were also released.

McKenzie Mitchell comments on WWE release

NXT backstage interview McKenzie Mitchell was surprisingly released by the company last week.

Mitchell announced that she was released from the company last week and noted that she moved across the country to work for the promotion. She received a heartfelt message from her husband, NXT commentator Vic Joseph, following her release from the company.

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for@wwenxt(a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens," she wrote.

WWE's product is hotter than ever at the moment, but the company continues to make changes behind the scenes. It will be interesting to see if any more departures are confirmed as the promotion begins to build toward Royal Rumble 2024.

