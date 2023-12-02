WWE star sends emotional message following his wife's release

A WWE star has sent an emotional message after his wife was released by the company today.

Earlier today, it was reported that the company has laid off more corporate employees. The promotion has let go of over 100 employees behind the scenes following its merger with Endeavor in September.

A popular backstage interviewer was also released today. NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell was let go by the promotion today and sent a message to fans on social media.

She noted that she moved across the country to work for the company and met her husband there, NXT commentator Vic Joseph. She added that she believes another door will open for her now that her time with the promotion has come to an end.

"Today I was released by WWE. I met my husband, moved cross country from CT to FL for @wwenxt (a place I’ve always considered home), and met friends that became like family. I’ve always said and firmly believe in “when door closes, another opens," she wrote.

Vic Joseph took to social media to react to his wife's message. He said that she was his favorite tag team partner and the support for Mitchell has been amazing to see.

"My favorite tag team partner! All the love and support that has rolled in for you has been amazing to see and read. Love you 😍," He wrote.

Former WWE star McKenzie Mitchell reveals she married her best friend

McKenzie Mitchell shared a heartwarming message following her marriage to Vic Joseph last year.

The happy couple tied the knot in Italy after announcing their engagement in 2021. She shared a beautiful photo of the two following the ceremony and noted that she married her best friend.

"Yesterday I married my best friend 👰🏼‍♀️❤️ @vicjosephwwe," she wrote.

The promotion's merger with Endeavor has brought about an exciting new era for the company, but it has also resulted in the promotion having to let a lot of talented people go. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for McKenzie Mitchell in the world of professional wrestling.

