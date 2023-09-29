Ex-WWE star makes bold Dolph Ziggler prediction (Exclusive)

It has been widely speculated that Dolph Ziggler could join AEW following his recent release from WWE. Regardless of where The Showoff ends up, former WWE star EC3 believes he could produce the best work of his wrestling career.

Ziggler was considered by many to be one of WWE's most underrated stars throughout his 19 years with the company. The 43-year-old won several titles during that time, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the NXT Championship. However, he often struggled to receive regular exposure on television.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo, EC3 tipped Ziggler for stardom following his WWE release:

"I think Dolph can do the best work of his career now and have a couple of years doing something incredible. Knowing who he is and what he does, he relegated himself into that role as good worker, great bumper. He was a world champion and he was a draw (…) If he can get out of it a little bit and make himself, or if he wants to, because he's already made, but if he wants to do something, I think he can do the best work of his career outside of it [WWE]." [29:57 – 30:36]

EC3 considers how Dolph Ziggler might present himself

Several WWE Superstars have successfully reinvented themselves since leaving the company, most notably Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) and Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder).

EC3 believes Dolph Ziggler, real name Nick Nemeth, is capable of creating a compelling persona for himself away from WWE:

"I think he has to be creative intertwining the two [Dolph Ziggler and Nick Nemeth]. It's almost coming down to self-producing himself the way he wants to, like Cardona would or I would to some extent (…) I think to a fanbase that's watched him for so long, he can transition something if he wants to by doing it himself." [30:56 – 31:25]

Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, also explained how he would have booked Ziggler if he was part of the creative team.

