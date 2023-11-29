"If Jan was alive, JR would be in retirement," says his former WWE colleague (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is one of the most respected names in professional wrestling.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes JR would have retired a while back had his wife still been with him. In 2017, Jim Ross tragically lost his wife, Jan Gillette, after she was involved in a serious vehicle accident. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company during that phase for a two-year run before he joined AEW in 2019.

Ross continues to be a member of AEW's team and, as things stand, is on a break from his on-screen duties and healing at home. Vince Russo previously even said that Tony Khan needed to give the WWE legend a new role that could solve most of AEW's problems.

In the recent edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo delved deeper into JR's desire to still work at the age of 72. After Jan's untimely demise, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion realized how important it was for Jim Ross to keep himself occupied in wrestling.

Russo sympathized with his former WWE colleague from the Attitude Era while sharing the following:

"If Jan was alive, JR would be in retirement. There is no question in my mind, 1000 percent, Chris. I know myself, man; I work, and my wife goes out to work every day, and I know, bro, when I've got an issue, or something's bothering me or whenever, and you're there by yourself all day, and you dwell on it. I don't need to tell you, Chris, and all of a sudden, in your mind, you've made it this huge thing... Bro, I do experience that myself, and thank god my wife is with me. But I guarantee you, Chris, if she (Jan) was alive, they would be traveling, going around, absolutely without a doubt," said Russo. [From 06:59 to 07:50]

Former WWE star EC3 on Jim Ross' current AEW status and future

Russo's partner in crime on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3, also believes Jim Ross needs to focus on his health before he thinks about returning to TV.

JR has mentioned on his podcast that he wishes to continue his stay in AEW and is also looking forward to resuming his commentary role for the company. As noted above, making Ross the Head of Talent Relations seemed like a brilliant idea, according to Vince Russo.

The former 24/7 Champion agreed and recalled Jim Ross's influence in putting together one of the greatest pro wrestling rosters ever in WWE during the 1990s and 2000s.

Carter said Ross being in charge of Talent Relations would result in AEW hiring stars who genuinely look like athletes:

"He should heal. It is important. He has been such a legacy and the voice of this industry. He has done so much again. What's left to do? That job is maybe a Talent Relations person, but I don't want to say, is he too old or past the point? Or has his perspective changed? I hope not because if he built the roster like the Attitude Era, then we have legitimate-looking athletes and people who can actually talk. And he'll probably cut 80% of the roster because he would wonder why all these people are getting so much money." [From 03:33 to 04:12]

