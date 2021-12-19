5 WWE Superstars who defined the Attitude Era

In one of the most pivotal developments in professional wrestling, WWE introduced the Attitude Era which began from mid 1997 all the way to 2002.

The goal was simple: beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars by producing edgier content catering to a larger section of the audience where superstars wore their hearts on their sleeves. Every superstar showed a newfound attitude in their persona, whether it be in the ring or on the mic.

During this time, two of WWE's greatest stalwarts in Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels left Vince McMahon's promotion with the former moving to WCW and the latter taking a hiatus from the squared circle. The company, with the departure of these pillars of WWE, pushed new talent who exceeded expectations to entertain fans.

Greats like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Mick Foley, Kane, Triple H and the ever-present Undertaker certainly carved a relationship with the audience worth every praise.

In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who defined the Attitude Era:

#5 WWE Hall of Famer - Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was certainly one of the most popular wrestlers of the Attitude Era.

Foley's three faces were introduced to the WWE Universe during this time, with Mankind being his most popular character. His other two personas were the fun-loving Dude Love and the hardcore legend Cactus Jack.

Foley, in his Mankind character, had some epic feuds with greats like The Rock, Triple H and most famously The Undertaker. The two legends had one of the most memorable Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring 1998, where Foley was tossed from the 16-foot high structure. Such was his resilience that despite suffering the fall, he continued to fight, making him a true great of the Attitude Era.

