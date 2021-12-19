5 matches that cemented Stone Cold Steve Austin's legacy in WWE

Few performers in the business of professional wrestling, let alone WWE, have carved a legacy like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The Texas Rattlesnake was the poster boy of one of WWE's most influential and popular eras known as the Attitude Era in the late 90s. The WWE Hall of Famer had some memorable feuds with greats like The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Triple H, The Rock and most famously Vince McMahon. His anti-hero avatar, in which he stood up against the company's tyrannical boss, is often reminisced about by fans.

Stone Cold soared in the business, and is a former six-time WWE Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion and a four-time Tag Team Champion. Apart from these much-deserved accolades, he also won the Royal Rumble on a whopping three occasions.

Chuckie Kiffin @_KnuckIFuChuck_ I’m all kinds of jacked up on my couch on a Tuesday night watching the Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary #AttitudeEra I’m all kinds of jacked up on my couch on a Tuesday night watching the Stone Cold Steve Austin documentary #AttitudeEra https://t.co/BuHm2wHPht

Unfortunately, The Texas Rattlesnake had to hang up his wrestling boots in 2003 due to multiple neck injuries. This was disheartening for fans as the WWE great left in-ring action too soon.

With that being said, Austin continued to play an on-screen authority role on Monday Night RAW for the better part of 2003 and 2004 and still makes sporadic appearances in Vince McMahon's promotion.

On the occasion of his 57th birthday on December 18, we dive into five matches that cemented Stone Cold Steve Austin's legacy in WWE:

#5 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs The Undertaker - SummerSlam 1998

Dollar Menuaire @noyokono The Undertaker vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, SummerSlam, 1998. The Undertaker vs Stone Cold Steve Austin, SummerSlam, 1998. https://t.co/GgGsTxECCc

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker had one of the most storied rivalries during the Attitude Era.

The two stalwarts locked horns at SummerSlam 1998 for the WWE Championship. Austin not only had to confront the might of the Phenom, but also his kayfabe half-brother Kane who was lurking around in the arena.

The match was an entertaining affair as both superstars gave it their all, with the action even spilling outside the ring. Kane made an appearance during the bout, but was sent away by The Undertaker who would not allow outside interference.

After going back and forth, Austin was able to overcome The Deadman with a Stone Cold Stunner as he retained his WWE Championship. The Undertaker immediately sat up after being pinned and grabbed the belt from the referee as he stared down Austin.

It seemed The Phenom would hit Stone Cold with the belt but instead handed it over to The Rattlesnake in a show of respect. Austin certainly won The Phenom's respect and moreover the respect of the WWE Universe in attendance with this mighty fine showing.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell