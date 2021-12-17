Two-time Hall of Famer interested in facing Donald Trump with Vince McMahon as referee in WWE

WWE legend Bret Hart has stated that he has no interest in being a manager or commentator but could be interested in one-off matches. He said he would be in the ring with someone like Donald Trump, with Vince McMahon refereeing the match.

Like Hart, former American President Donald Trump is also a WWE Hall of Famer, inducted into the celebrity wing in 2013. Trump and McMahon were involved in a storyline at WrestleMania 23, where the former was represented by Bobby Lashley and the latter by Umaga. The loser of the match had to have their head shaven, which turned out to be McMahon.

In a recent interaction on his Instagram page, a fan asked The Hitman if he would ever consider returning to WWE as an on-screen character. Hart believes that his character was always a pure wrestler and not a manager, but he can't be a full-time wrestler anymore, considering his age.

"I mean if there was something where it’s like I could wrestle Donald Trump at WrestleMania and Vince McMahon was gonna referee it or something, I’d hear it out because it’d be funny to hear it but the thought of me going in there and wrestling somebody is pretty unlikely and as far as managers and all that kind of stuff, I don’t — Bret Hart was a wrestler, not a manager and I don’t wanna be remembered as a manager and so I would never do it. I was a great wrestler," said Bret Hart. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Hart said that being a commentator in pro wrestling wouldn't work as well, as he is too honest for his own good.

Donald Trump and Vince McMahon motivated Bret Hart to return to the WWE ring

Out of Bounds @SI_outofbounds Not an April Fool’s Joke: Donald Trump shaved Vince McMahon’s head at WrestleMania 10 years ago today on.si.com/2oD2Bkl Not an April Fool’s Joke: Donald Trump shaved Vince McMahon’s head at WrestleMania 10 years ago today on.si.com/2oD2Bkl https://t.co/Ya7V4RVhV2

In his Confessions Of The Hitman series, Hart revealed that seeing Trump and McMahon in a WWE ring made a big impression on him and inspired him to get back in the ring again.

"It's kind of funny because I watched Vince wrestle Donald Trump - I'm pretty sure it was Vince - and I remember going, 's**t, I could do that! I could wrestle Vince. I could do something, at least as much as Trump's pulling off here," said Hart.

The Beermat @TheBeermat



I dont care what anyone says about the match, seeing Vince McMahon in the Sharpshooter was great to see & was closure to a long feud



@BretHart #brethart #OnThisDay in 2010, Bret Hart defeated Vince McMahon at #WrestleMania 26 after a 13 year grudgeI dont care what anyone says about the match, seeing Vince McMahon in the Sharpshooter was great to see & was closure to a long feud #OnThisDay in 2010, Bret Hart defeated Vince McMahon at #WrestleMania 26 after a 13 year grudgeI dont care what anyone says about the match, seeing Vince McMahon in the Sharpshooter was great to see & was closure to a long feud@BretHart #brethart https://t.co/uNlxflorM2

Hart eventually returned to the ring at WrestleMania 26, facing McMahon in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match. He won the match after putting the WWE Chairman in a Sharpshooter.

