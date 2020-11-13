WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has put himself in various storylines over the years, predominantly as the bad guy. McMahon even had a storyline with future United States of America President Donald Trump, back in 2007.

Hall of Famer Bret Hart decided to return to the ring for his first match in WWE in over a decade after watching Vince McMahon and Donald Trump feud on WWE television.

Bret Hart on how the Vince McMahon-Donald Trump feud motivated him to return to the ring

The WWE Hall of Famer, in his Confessions Of The Hitman series, revealed that he was motivated to return to the ring after watching Vince McMahon "wrestle" with Donald Trump. He said that watching Trump go against McMahon persuaded him to talk to WWE about facing the WWE Chairman in the future.

"It's kind of funny because I watched Vince wrestle Donald Trump - I'm pretty sure it was Vince - and I remember going, 's**t, I could do that! I could wrestle Vince. I could do something, at least as much as Trump's pulling off here.' I remember, I thought about it, and I had my knee replaced, and I remember running up the stairs in the house in Hawaii, and the phone was ringing, and I remember when I ran up the stairs, I thought, 'I just ran up the stairs!' Like, that's amazing. That's a miracle all by itself." (H/T WrestlingInc)

He said that he spoke to WWE's Kevin Dunn about making a return to the company for a match with Vince McMahon, and a few months later began discussions with the WWE Chairman. He revealed that Dunn told him that he would speak to McMahon about it and a few months down the line, Hart and McMahon spoke and laid out plans.

Bret Hart and Vince McMahon faced off at WrestleMania 26 in 2010 in a No Holds Barred Lumberjack match, which the former won. This was Hart's first match in WWE in 13 years, and Hart's first match in 10 years.