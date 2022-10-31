"If she releases another Onlyfans account, perhaps people will care" - Twitter reacts to AEW President Tony Khan fumbling with another top champion in the promotion

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm's underwhelming booking by All Elite President Tony Khan.
Storm made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 30, 2022, edition of Dynamite in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. She challenged Thunder Rosa for the gold at Forbidden Door but was unsuccessful.
However, she won the AEW Interim Women's World Championship in a four-way bout featuring Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter at the All Out pay-per-view. Since then, she has successfully defended her title against the likes of Baker, Shida, Athena, and Serena Deeb.
Wrestling fans on Twitter recently claimed that Toni Storm's run as a title holder has been dull, and many chimed in by saying that they even forgot that she is the current champion.
Below are some of the reactions to the same:
AEW star Toni Storm previously expressed her displeasure with her stint in WWE
While Storm is the current AEW Interim Women's World Champion, her only title in the sports entertainment juggernaut was the WWE NXT UK Women's Championship.
After her departure from the company, Toni Storm opened up about how frustrated she was with her run on the main roster.
“Over time there was so much f*ckery, so much bullsh**. Each to their own, some people don’t get that and some people do and I was just sick of it and tired. What am I doing this for? What am I trying to prove to anyone? Do people really care where I go to do fake wrestling moves? Do people really care that bad that I have to be miserable day in, day out? I was unhappy and why should I be unhappy? So I could do WrestleMania? That’s nice and everything but I’m still going to be miserable the next day,” said Storm.
It remains to be seen how Tony Khan books Storm in the coming weeks, and if her run as champion comes to a disappointing halt.
