It seems that Forbidden Door might feature another former WWE star's arrival. In tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite "Le Suzuki Gods," the trio of Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki took on Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and AR Fox. This was the first match of Jericho and Guevara alongside each other after the latter went after the AEW World Championship a month ago.

After the match, Jericho called out Sting and Darby Allin, challenged them to a trios match at Forbidden Door, and forced them to look for a third man to help them take on Le Suzuki Gods. The Stinger and Allin came out to accept the challenge and reveal that they have someone in mind who has a history with Jericho, and they will reveal this mystery man on Saturday at AEW Collision.

Fans started speculating on who this mystery partner would be, and others would do so by analyzing the outline on the promotional poster for the revelation at Collision. Some have noticed that this figure resembles WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Fans are delighted at the possibility of this happening, with one saying that if this is the case, Jericho is the person to thank because he may have been the one to persuade Goldberg to make an appearance.

Money$shot @DarrylTAndrews



I have to think he is the bridge.



Certainly makes big $$$ as an attraction at Wembley @KhandakarSaad If this is true, thank @IAmJericho I have to think he is the bridge.Certainly makes big $$$ as an attraction at Wembley @KhandakarSaad If this is true, thank @IAmJericho I have to think he is the bridge.Certainly makes big $$$ as an attraction at Wembley

Ern @ErnTV_ @KhandakarSaad Dude as much hate as Goldberg gets (it's warranted) he's a huge name that would overall benefit aew in whatever they put him in @KhandakarSaad Dude as much hate as Goldberg gets (it's warranted) he's a huge name that would overall benefit aew in whatever they put him in

Other fans have expressed how this would open many possibilities for the promotion.

B @B_B_316 @KhandakarSaad This was the first thing that came to my mind honestly @KhandakarSaad This was the first thing that came to my mind honestly

To top it off, another fan jokingly says that the mystery man would be Gillberg, a former WWE veteran who served as the parody of Goldberg at one point.

Several superstars possibly appearing at WWE Hall of Famer's last match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is planning the final hurrah of his career. He was last seen at Elimination Chamber last year when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

According to Sean Sapp of Fightful Select, several former WWE Superstars are set to be a part of Golberg’s last match event. He has shared the ring with these people at several milestones, so this would be an excellent way to go out.

"In an update on the company from Israel that is hoping to land Goldberg for a match, we’ve learned some more. The company running the show is also hoping to land Sting, Rob Van Dam, Chris Masters, John Morrison and more."

Goldberg was a freak of nature at the peak of his career. Now that he is in the closing stages of it, fans would like to see him go out with a bang.

What do you think is left for Goldberg until he permanently retires? Let us know your ideas in the comments section below.

