"If you want my attention just ask!" - Recently returned AEW star warns MJF ahead of Revolution 2023

An AEW star recently addressed MJF's comments on Twitter with a threat of his own ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin, Britt Baker stated that she was growing weary off listening to MJF speak about his past every week. She added that Bryan Danielson defeating the Salt of the Earth would be a great way to shut him up.

As expected, MJF retaliated on Twitter, asking Baker's real-life boyfriend Adam Cole to keep her 'in check.'

The former NXT star also took to Twitter to respond to the AEW World Champion with a curt message.

"You don’t wanna go down this road Max. If you want my attention just ask! But I get it, I’d be acting all weird on Twitter too if I knew Bryan was gonna whoop my a*s for an hour. Good luck Sunday! ☺️"

MJF is gearing up to defend his title in an hour-long Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if he has what it takes to survive the American Dragon's onslaught.

A Wrestling veteran recently praised the AEW World Champion

While Britt Baker may not be a fan of MJF, it appears that the latter's promos have impressed Bill Apter.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dagupta, Apter explained why he picked the Long Island native for the "Promo of the Year" award in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

"There's one guy that people have compared to the speaking and the verbiage and the tone of Rowdy Roddy Piper, and that man has won several Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards last year. The winner is Maxwell Jacob Friedman. There are a lot of times I don't like what he does because he throws in four-letter words, but then again, it's AEW, and they are different than all the other wrestling federations, and he's allowed to say what's on his mind and he is a brilliant promo master. MJF, congratulations because, personally, you're the man," said Bill Apter. (2:49 - 3:43)

MJF is considered by many to be a prodigy on the mic. However, only time will tell if his in-ring skills will be able to hold up against Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

