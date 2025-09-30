"Ima slap you in the face" - Ricochet sends a message to popular star after he announces sudden WWE exit

AEW star Ricochet sent a disrespectful comment to a major star after the latter shockingly declared his WWE departure. The Highlight of the Night has been active on social media and is always ready to take a shot at a wrestler from any promotion. He recently went after promising star Edris Enofe.The 31-year-old star signed with WWE in 2021. He was used as a tag team wrestler alongside Malik Blade. Enofe was sidelined in 2024 due to a major shoulder injury, which derailed his momentum. He recently took to social media and announced that he is leaving the global sports entertainment juggernaut. He also thanked all the individuals who had supported him throughout the journey.Hours after Edris Enofe broke the news, Ricochet took to X and warned him that Enofe should come to AEW and the One and Only would slap the former NXT star.&quot;Come to @AEW and ima slap you in the face,&quot; he wrote.WWE veteran praised RicochetThe Highlight of the Night becomes a major topic of conversation after every episode of Dynamite. His alliance with Gates of Agony has been benefiting both parties.While speaking on Something to Wrestle, veteran JBL spoke highly of the former United States Champion and his tactics for promoting himself on social media.&quot;I love what Ricochet's doing. He seems like a great guy, and every time I talk to him, I really like him, personally. What he's done with social media, I think, he's been fantastic. He's always creating something controversial. He always sticks up for his product. But he always finds a way to put himself over, and he does a great job of doing that. I love what he's doing. I think it's perfect for both AEW and for himself,&quot; JBL said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the One and Only.