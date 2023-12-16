"Imagine being that much insecure" - Fan react to AEW star seemingly getting angry at fan at recent show

An AEW star recently got angry towards a fan at ringside during last night's Ring of Honor Final Battle PPV event. The confrontation did not sit well with the fans on social media.

The star in question is none other than Dax Harwood who, along with his FTR teammate, Cash Wheeler, and AEW star Mark Briscoe, teamed up to take on the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Jon Moxley) at the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023 PPV.

The match had many great spots, however, at one point in the match, Dax Harwood confronted a female fan at ringside who was busy on her phone instead of watching the show which seemingly made the former WWE star angry. Fans believe that Harwood should have gone easy on that fan.

"Imagine being that much insecure. Everyone has the freedom to check their phone. FTR bald didn't need to intimidate her like this. She probably just googled who are these wrestlers in the ring."

A fan reacted to Dax Harwoods' actions at the PPV

Fans have taken to Twitter to further react Dax Harwood's actions:

Reactions of the fans on Dax Harwood

Karen Jarrett reveals Dax Harwood is responsible for bringing her to AEW

Wrestling veteran Karen Jarrett recently spoke about Dax Harwood's role behind her arrival to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Karen Jarrett revealed that FTR's Dax Harwood pushed for the idea of bringing her to All Elite Wrestling.

"Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on. I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there,’" Karen Jarrett said [H/T: WrestlingHeadlines]

