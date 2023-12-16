[Watch] AEW star angrily confronts female fan during match against Blackpool Combat Club

AEW stars Mark Briscoe and FTR took on Blackpool Combat Club at the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023.

This was a fast-paced match that had many interesting spots in it. At one point in the match, a star was furious over a female fan. The star in question is Dax Harwood.

A Twitter user posted a video of Harwood getting angry over a female fan using a phone during his match.

"AEW’s Dax Harwood was not happy at a Woman being on her phone during the match," a Twitter user shared.

Karen Jarrett revealed that Dax Harwood played an important role in bringing her to AEW

Karen Jarrett made her AEW debut in May 2023. Recently, Karen spoke about Dax Harwood's role in bringing her to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Jeff Jarrett's wife said that Dax kept pushing for her to debut.

"Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on. I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax [Harwood] that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there,’" Karen Jarrett said.

At the Ring of Honor Final Battle 2023, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Mark Briscoe defeated Blackpool Combat Club's Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and Claudio Castagnoli in a brutal match.

