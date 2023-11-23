Dax Harwood responsible for AEW bringing in 51-year-old veteran

A 51-year-old veteran, currently signed to AEW, recently revealed the role former World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood played in bringing her to the Jacksonville-based company. The veteran in question is Karen Jarrett.

Karen Jarrett, currently married to the WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, is known for the time spent working in TNA (IMPACT) as a wrestling manager. Karen also made a few for the WWE with Kurt Angle, her ex-husband, in the early 2000s.

On the most recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, The Queen of the Mountain, who debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in May 2023, said Dax Harwood kept pushing for the idea of bringing her to AEW:

"Well, it was very last minute when it was decided on. I thought it was going to happen maybe sooner than it did when stuff happened with The Acclaimed. I know different ideas were tossed around backstage and Jeff said, ‘I think this may happen, I think that might happen.’ It was actually Dax that kept pushing for it, from what I’ve heard, so we have him to thank for me showing up. I think it’s like 36 hours before we’re told, ‘Hey, we need you there,’" Karen Jarrett said (H/t WrestlingHeadlines)

Karen is currently a part of Jeff Jarrett's stable in AEW, which also includes Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh.

AEW's Jeff Jarrett recounts the moment he knew Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be a megastar

Jeff Jarrett has worked with The Rock in the Stamford-based company and recently shared an incident about the Brahma Bull that impressed him.

Speaking on the recent edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer remembered one of his matches with the People's Champion:

“I mean, it’s easy for me to say now, but even at this stage, I can remember just...He was over on his way to being mega over, but he was certainly like, he probably won’t even remember this, but I do remember us kind of going over our match, which was a short match," Jeff Jarrett said.

The 56-year-old detailed how they planned the match smoothly, and he was impressed by The Rock's professionalism. Jeff Jarrett said:

"That also kind of speaks not only to professionalism or the ability to kind of mesh styles. But also, if a guy is over, you don’t have to overthink anything. Things just easily come out. I specifically remember that about this match. I’m like, ‘Okay, that was easy to put together. Let’s go do it.’” (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

