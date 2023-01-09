WWE is officially on the road to WrestleMania 39, with the forthcoming Royal Rumble event being the first stop en route to the biggest spectacle of 2023. One name fans want to see at the event is former AEW World Champion CM Punk, whose recent Instagram story has sent Twitter into a frenzy.

His notorious tirade at the post-All Out media scrum and alleged backstage brawl with The Elite has put him in a lot of hot water. Last year, reports suggested that AEW and Punk held talks over a contract buyout. Whether or not their negotiations fizzled out, it opened the door for The Second City's potential return to WWE once again.

CM Punk has also fueled the speculation through his cryptic social media posts lately. He recently took to Instagram to upload a photo of himself possibly working out at the gym. The 44-year-old appears to be rehabbing a torn tricep injury he sustained during his supposedly final AEW match against Jon Moxley at All Out last year.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Looks like Punk is back to working out Looks like Punk is back to working out https://t.co/iUZTi0RIrY

The Twitterverse went into overdrive, mulling over the idea of him preparing for a blockbuster return at the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month.

Meanwhile, some fans have argued that The Second City Saint is still contractually obligated to AEW, ruling out any chance of him showing up at his old stomping grounds.

Check out some of the reactions below:

CLEANERSZN 🧹 @arnmald



Jk returning with FTR to cost The Elite the Trios Championships @JustAlyxCentral Royal Rumble…Jk returning with FTR to cost The Elite the Trios Championships @JustAlyxCentral Royal Rumble…Jk returning with FTR to cost The Elite the Trios Championships

Mxtt Binghxm @matt_bingham13 @WrestlingNewsCo I wish he'd go to wwe. It won't ever happen, but it'd be a fun run @WrestlingNewsCo I wish he'd go to wwe. It won't ever happen, but it'd be a fun run

Darth Vader Parody @DarthVader2024 @WrestlingNewsCo I wish Cm Punk swallowed his pride and went back to WWE, but his ego is too big @WrestlingNewsCo I wish Cm Punk swallowed his pride and went back to WWE, but his ego is too big

Angelo Thekid @KIDgotHOPS69 @DarthVader2024



Stay away from WWE...he's a diva and would create an implosion



youtu.be/TTIiMeLREp8 @WrestlingNewsCo No no noStay away from WWE...he's a diva and would create an implosion @DarthVader2024 @WrestlingNewsCo No no noStay away from WWE...he's a diva and would create an implosionyoutu.be/TTIiMeLREp8

Disco Inferno doesn't want WWE to bring back CM Punk

CM Punk, at 44, isn't getting any younger, and that's one of the reasons why WCW veteran Disco Inferno doesn't want to see him back in WWE.

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno stated that the former two-time AEW World Champion has become injury-prone, and Triple H won't benefit from rehiring him.

"If we invest in him, what happens if he [Punk] gets hurt again? This guy's some tremendously injury prone... Hunter seems like he's mending relationships that were fractured in the past, and he's in charge now. You know, but like, I just don't know if they need that guy back," Inferno said.

With rumors insinuating that CM Punk is pushing for an AEW return, the chances of him appearing at Royal Rumble are slim to none. Only time will tell whether the former AEW World Champion will return to pro wrestling in 2023.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : Would you like to see CM Punk return at WWE Royal Rumble match? Yes No 0 votes