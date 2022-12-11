"What happens if he gets hurt again?" - Disco Inferno against the wild possibility of Triple H bringing back his greatest rival to WWE after 8 years

Triple H has shown no signs of slowing down with his signing spree as he continues to bolster the WWE roster with new acquisitions every then and now. But will The Hunter mend the fence with CM Punk and bring him back into the fold next year? WCW veteran Disco Inferno recently shared his stance on the wild possibility.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been fueling speculation of his potential WWE return after eight years amid his uncertain future with AEW. Despite railing against their system for years, fans are pondering whether Punk should head back to the company that made him quit his passion in the first place.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno explained why WWE shouldn't bring back part-timers like CM Punk:

"He was getting $5 million in AEW. I do not see Punk going back to WWE at that price because they don't need to spend that kind of money right now...He moved the needle a tiny bit, but not enough for $5 million a year. And I would throw this out there. You look what happened with Christian. You look what happened with Punk. He's wrestling and had surgeries twice. Christian tore his tricep... Didn't Edge come back and tear his tricep too? You start getting bringing these guys in at that price tag. There is definitely a lot of evidence that you know they're damaged goods at that age if they've taken that much time off," Disco Inferno said. (1:50)

Inferno added that the Chicago native had become injury prone since his return, which could thwart Triple H from signing him:

"If we invest in him, what happens if he [Punk] gets hurt again? This guy's some tremendously injury prone... Hunter Seems like he's mending relationships that were fractured in the past, and he's in charge now. You know, but like, I just don't know if they need that guy back," he added (3:05)

Jim Cornette wants Triple H to bury the hatchet with CM Punk

The alleged real-life heat between Triple H and CM Punk has reportedly "softened a little" lately.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling manager wants The Game to reconcile with The Second City Saint and make a business-oriented move:

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings," Cornette said.

Punk is currently nursing a tricep injury, which could force him to miss out on in-ring action in the first half of 2023. Of course, if he intends to lace up his boots again, be it in AEW or WWE.

