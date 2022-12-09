Current star shares his opinion on the potential return of CM Punk to WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews recently spoke about a massive yet possible comeback of CM Punk to WWE.

CM Punk posted some intriguing photos to his Instagram stories this week, possibly teasing a return to the Stamford-based promotion. In one photo, he was seen standing on a corner turnbuckle with his WWE titantron in the background. The other featured himself and former WWE Women's Champion Mickie James.

With Punk potentially indicating a return to WWE, Wrestling Inc.'s Nick Hausman asked NXT star Apollo Crews for his thoughts on the possibility. Here's what the former Intercontinental Champion had to say:

"It's not that I wouldn't be happy or I wouldn't be upset. I don't know if I'd really feel any kind of way, honestly. It's nothing against him personally or anything, but I don't know. I think I'd just kind of be neutral with it. But again, extremely talented individual and only time will tell, right?" Crews said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

The Cult of Personality originally left WWE after over eight years with the company, walking out shortly after his 2014 Royal Rumble performance.

Despite ongoing issues with AEW, Dax Harwood praised CM Punk

Following the chaotic reports emerging from a backstage brawl with The Elite at AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September, former AEW World Champion CM Punk has kept the professional world on the hinge.

Punk was then forced to vacate the title he had just won that night, and there have been reports that he and the company are discussing a buyout of his contract.

Dax Harwood, one half of the FTR tag team, shared his candid assessment of Punk's backstage attitude in AEW prior to All Out.

"He had his door always open, invited people in, watched matches of the young wrestlers that asked him to, stuck around until the end of the show, and anybody that had questions he would answer the questions...He loves wrestling," Dax Harwood said. [H/T - WrestlePurists]

FTR and Punk collaborated for the first time this year to take on Max Caster and the Gunn Club. The former AEW World Champion then left to recover from a foot injury suffered before the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Do you think CM Punk will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes