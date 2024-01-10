Tony Khan has taken the internet by storm after his recent comments about Jinder Mahal.

The AEW President questioned WWE's booking after the Stamford-based promotion announced Jinder as a contender for Seth Rollin's World Heavyweight Championship. However, Tony felt the former WWE Champion hadn't earned the title shot yet.

A user on Twitter recently discussed Khan's rage at fans for not calling out WWE.

"Tony questions why there’s no rage for Jinder Mahal getting a WWE World Title shot next week," wrote the user.

Disco Inferno unhappy with Tony Khan's recent booking

Many fans felt that the AEW President had been pushing Daniel Garcia to the moon of late. The 25-year-old star has been involved in important matches and segments as of late.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, WCW Veteran Disco Inferno spoke about Khan inexplicably pushing Garcia.

"I'm not sure how anybody could look at the format of this card..., once again, why does Tony look at Daniel Garcia as a main eventer? I mean even he was coming out of an angle where he lost all of his matches in the Continental Classic tournament. Then he won one match, and like the announcers were literally saying, here, he really did well in the Continental Classic tournament. I said the story was actually how bad he was doing. I think the announcers even didn't know what to talk about here, to promote this stuff," Disco Inferno said.

Daniel Garcia also main evented the latest installment of Dynamite against Swerve Strickland. Unfortunately, Garcia lost the match.

What do you think about the recent comments made by Tony? Let us know in the comments section below.