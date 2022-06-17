"I think we could have another good one nowadays" – IMPACT Wrestling legend wants to run it back with AEW star Kenny Omega

Long-time IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Sabin expressed his desire to step back into the ring with former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega made several appearances in IMPACT from December 2020 to July 2021, winning the IMPACT World Championship before losing to Christian Cage on the premiere episode of AEW Rampage.

It was a part of a working relationship between AEW and IMPACT that has since been put on hold. However, there is chance fans could see both companies work together in the future.

One person who'd love to get the relationship back on track is Chris Sabin, who, during an interview with Tru Heel Heat, expressed his desire to have his first one-on-one match with Omega in 17 years:

"That's really tough. I think I'd like to have a one-on-one with Kenny Omega. I've had one singles match with him and it was back in the day at an independent show in Winnipeg. And I remember it being a really good match and I think we could have another good one nowadays." (H/T: Fightful)

The only time Sabin and Omega met in singles action was in 2005 for Premier Championship Wrestling, where the former AEW World Champion won. Since then, they've met twice in trios action for IMPACT Wrestling, where Sabin's team came out on top on both occasions.

Could this generational dream match be run back on more time? Only time will tell.

Kenny Omega made two successful defenses of the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

During his time as the belt collector, Kenny Omega held the AEW World, AAA Mega, and IMPACT Wrestling World Championships. While his reign with IMPACT's top prize may not have been as long as the other two, it was still a notable reign.

Omega defeated Rich Swann at the 2021 Rebellion event, where he also defended his AEW World Championship in the exact match.

The Cleaner would then defend the belt twice more in IMPACT, defeating Moose and Sami Callihan at Against All Odds and Slammiversary events, respectively.

Currently, Omega's belt collecting days are on hold due to many injuries, but rest assured, when he's ready and fit, The Cleaner will be back to claim the prizes he believes are rightfully his.

