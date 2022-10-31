Wrestling fans recently shared their opinions on CM Punk potentially suing All Elite President Tony Khan and AEW in the aftermath of the 'Brawl Out' incident.

The Straight Edge Superstar's fairytale return to pro wrestling has turned into a nightmare ever since his infamous rant and backstage brawl with The Elite at the All Out pay-per-view. Reports indicate that Punk is on his way out of AEW, with the promotion looking to buyout his remaining contract.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his opinion on the action CM Punk could take against All Elite Wrestling following the recent debacle. He said that The Second City Saint will most likely look to sue AEW, and the promotion is doing everything in its power to avoid such a scenario.

The Twitterati erupted on Mantell's suggestion about The Straight Edge Superstar possibly taking legal action against the Jacksonville-based promotion,

Dutch Mantell feels that CM Punk's departure from AEW is only a matter of time

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell said that Punk's AEW exit is inevitable after his verbal tirade at Tony Khan and others.

However, the WWE veteran added that he doesn't think The Second City Saint will ever return to the promotion unless to get his money.

"Well, he just blasted everybody and he blasted Tony Khan when he was sitting two feet away from him and though he never tried to defend himself or tell Punk he didn't need to be saying that or whatever, but he made Tony Khan looked like a jerk when he was sitting right beside him so I dont see any hope for CM Punk going back other than to get his money."

It remains to be seen what unfolds next in the never-ending saga between CM Punk and The Elite in the coming weeks.

Do you think Tony Khan will release The Straight Edge Superstar from All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

