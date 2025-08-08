Incredible News for AEW; Tony Khan Issues Statement

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 08, 2025 01:48 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW is currently setting the stage for its upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. Ahead of that, the latest edition of the Tony Khan-led company's weekly program has witnessed a huge boost in ratings, prompting a social media response from the head honcho himself.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling hosted the August 6 episode of Dynamite in the Wolstein Center at Cleveland, Ohio, as the company focuses on preparing the card for its next major event, Forbidden Door 2025. This week's iteration of the Wednesday-night show featured several of the promotion's top names, including Hangman Page, MJF, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Athena, to name only a few.

It has now been reported by Wrestlenomics that this week's AEW Dynamite has netted an average viewership figure of 711,000, marking a huge leap from 612,000 last Wednesday. The 18-49 key demo rating also witnessed a sharp boost from 0.15 last week to 0.18 this week. It was also noted that the show came in second place for the night on cable in the key-demo.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dynamite this week seemingly raked in the second-highest total viewership number for the show this year, a fact that Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to celebrate and thank the fans for.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night on TBS + HBO Max! Because of our amazing wrestlers, staff, + you watching, it was our 2nd most total viewers on TBS in 2025, behind only #[All Elite Wrestling]GrandSlamMexico! [All Elite Wrestling] is having a tremendous 2025 thanks to all of you!" - wrote Khan.
Ad

Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

Ad

The figures discussed above do not include numbers from MAX, where AEW is simulcasted.

Announcements for next week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will roll into Cincinnati's Andrew J Brady Music Center next Wednesday for Dynamite. Only two matches have been announced for the show so far, one pitting former TNT Champion Adam Copeland against Stokely Hathaway, the manager of FTR, and another pitting former World Champion Jon Moxley against up-and-comer Kevin Knight.

A face-to-face confrontation between current World Champion Hangman Adam Page and his hated rival MJF has also been announced for Dynamite next Wednesday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications