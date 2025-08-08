Incredible News for AEW; Tony Khan Issues Statement

AEW is currently setting the stage for its upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025. Ahead of that, the latest edition of the Tony Khan-led company's weekly program has witnessed a huge boost in ratings, prompting a social media response from the head honcho himself.All Elite Wrestling hosted the August 6 episode of Dynamite in the Wolstein Center at Cleveland, Ohio, as the company focuses on preparing the card for its next major event, Forbidden Door 2025. This week's iteration of the Wednesday-night show featured several of the promotion's top names, including Hangman Page, MJF, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, and Athena, to name only a few.It has now been reported by Wrestlenomics that this week's AEW Dynamite has netted an average viewership figure of 711,000, marking a huge leap from 612,000 last Wednesday. The 18-49 key demo rating also witnessed a sharp boost from 0.15 last week to 0.18 this week. It was also noted that the show came in second place for the night on cable in the key-demo. Dynamite this week seemingly raked in the second-highest total viewership number for the show this year, a fact that Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to celebrate and thank the fans for.&quot;Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite last night on TBS + HBO Max! Because of our amazing wrestlers, staff, + you watching, it was our 2nd most total viewers on TBS in 2025, behind only #[All Elite Wrestling]GrandSlamMexico! [All Elite Wrestling] is having a tremendous 2025 thanks to all of you!&quot; - wrote Khan.Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:The figures discussed above do not include numbers from MAX, where AEW is simulcasted.Announcements for next week's AEW DynamiteAll Elite Wrestling will roll into Cincinnati's Andrew J Brady Music Center next Wednesday for Dynamite. Only two matches have been announced for the show so far, one pitting former TNT Champion Adam Copeland against Stokely Hathaway, the manager of FTR, and another pitting former World Champion Jon Moxley against up-and-comer Kevin Knight.A face-to-face confrontation between current World Champion Hangman Adam Page and his hated rival MJF has also been announced for Dynamite next Wednesday.