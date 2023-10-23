Injured AEW star potentially set to return after 400+ days, discussed at length by Konnan and Disco Inferno

An out-of-action AEW pro-wrestler who's currently injured has stirred the pot by talking about his potential return to the ring. Wrestlers returning to the ring after battling an injury is a bitter-sweet moment for the wrestling fraternity.

As much as they love to see their favorite wrestler back in the ring, they end up wondering whether it's the safest for them, and question whether the returning wrestler has made the correct decision. That's exactly what happened when Kylie O'Reilly, who's been off AEW programming for more than 400 days because of a neck injury, posted about his potential return to the ring,

A fan asked WCW icon Konnan and WWE legend Disco Inferno about their thoughts on the hinted return, who discussed it at length on their podcast, Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL. Inferno, after reading the question itself, had something interesting to say.

"Because that's what he does for a living. You get hurt doing this, you go to the doc, you fix your body, you do rehab and when the doctor clears you, you say, 'hey, your body's ready to go back and do it again' That's what you do. You go back with a lower risk. You have a compromised area, and you just wrestle smart." he said (0:41 - 1:27)

Konan then chimed in with his own thoughts.

"Tua (Tagovailoa) had these concussions and he's still playing. The Rolling Stones, who don't need any money, they're still doing concerts - they don't need the money. They like the high of hearing people singing their music with them and reconnecting, you know what I am saying. Bro, it's an addiction. When you're out there and you feel that energy, its the best thing ever." (1:09 - 1:27)

O'Reilly has been on the rosters of NJPW, WWE: NXT, and later on, AEW. He made his TV debut in 2005 and rose through the ranks in ROH, and later on in NXT by winning the Tag Team Championship thrice. He would align with Bobby Fish and Adam Cole to form The Undisputed Era.

AEW deletes profiles without fanfare

AEW has gotten into the habit of deleting profiles from their roster website without so much as sending out a social media post, and whenever a keen-eyed wrestling fan catches it, it causes a flurry. Recently, Tony Khan's company deleted the profiles of Arn Anderson's son, Brock Anderson, and Zack Clayton.

With that, fans are questioning whether Tony Khan is doing his best to retain the mid-card of his roster or not. Of course, Khan is doing an excellent job with the top tier, bringing in the likes of Adam Copeland, but the sudden deletions of the mid and lower card will always be a bone of contention between Khan and fans.

