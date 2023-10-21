"Next NXT star" - Netizens bewildered as WWE Hall of Famer's son seemingly leaves AEW

AEW's loss could be NXT's gain, according to social media. Tony Khan is getting into the habit of quietly removing names of professional wrestlers from his roster rather unceremoniously. In recent times, some wrestlers have seen themselves being written out of the roster - including the son of a legendary WWE wrestler.

The wrestler in question is Brock Anderson Lunde, son of the legendary Arn Anderson. Anderson hadn't had a match in AEW since August. Lunde made his AEW debut in 2021 and was in a feud with Q.T. Marshall. He also had Cody Rhodes as his partner at one point.

As soon as social media spotted Brock's removal, one post compared him to Brock Lesnar, the WWE icon - while that was a conversation, another user proclaimed Brock would go to WWE's NXT.

The crowd went wild with news about an AEW wrestler being removed from the roster

Brock becomes another star from a wrestling family who still needs to get his footing in the business. The best example of a wrestler's son making it big in the business in recent times is Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio's son, who is having a fantastic run in WWE at the moment.

NXT wins the Tuesday Night Ratings war

WWE's NXT went toe-to-toe with AEW on October 10 because the latter had to pre-pone their programming due to the MLB playoffs. The competition was intense, and both wrestling promotions brought out their best, including WWE bringing out The Phenom.

Tony Khan also went all out, giving out the first thirty minutes of the programming free, and making some big last-minute changes to the match-card. However, at the end of it all, NXT won the ratings war by a good margin, and all that remained was proof of Khan's untasteful remarks about Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H.

