Injured AEW star spotted training with former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY

Former WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY was recently seen training with an AEW star and her fellow wrestlers. The All Elite Wrestling talent in question is currently out of action due to an injury.Popular AEW star Mina Shirakawa was seen with IYO SKY and other WWE stars. Shirakawa officially signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion earlier this year. However, she suffered an injury while competing in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas. She is currently out of action due to injury.Mina Shirakawa was spotted training for a potential return. She was seen in a dojo alongside current WWE Superstars SKY, Kairi Sane, and Women's United States Champion Giulia.The viral video can be seen in the X post below.Although both Mina and SKY are from Japan, they have never been in the ring against each other until now. Shirakawa has yet to share the ring with The Beautiful Madness and Sane as well.The AEW star sent a heartfelt message after a big milestoneWhile AEW star Mina Shirakawa is currently out of action due to injury, she is quite active on social media. The 37-year-old star recently took to X/Twitter to send the following heartwarming message on completing seven years as a professional wrestler:&quot;It’s been seven years since my pro wrestling debut. In that moment, I realized why I was born. Something quietly burst inside my chest. The feeling that was born then still burns deep within me. Now, I’ll keep feeding that fire to make it stronger and brighter, because I’m going to chase the dreams I haven’t caught yet. Really, thank you always for your support,&quot; Mina wrote.Fans will have to wait and see when Mina Shirakawa will be back in the ring after she was spotted training.