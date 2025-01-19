Injured star shows up midway through the main event on AEW Collision; picks up a major win

  • home icon
By Gaurav Singh
Modified Jan 19, 2025 04:19 GMT
AEW Collision
AEW Collision airs on Saturdays (Image source: AEW's website and star's Instagram handle)

A top AEW star showed up in the middle of the main event of the latest episode of Collision despite being injured. The talent also managed to secure the win.

Former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs was slated to team up with Rated FTR and The Outrunners in a 12-man tag team match against The Learning Tree and Death Riders on this week's Collision. However, Hobbs was attacked by Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith backstage, where he suffered a leg injury.

The 12-man tag team main event bout kicked off without Hobbs as The Learning Tree and Death Riders dominated the babyface team. Midway through the match, Powerhouse Hobbs showed up despite being hurt. He went straight after Chris Jericho and company before securing the win for his team.

Unfortunately for Powerhouse Hobbs, he failed to win the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley this past Wednesday on Dynamite. It seems he will now be shifting his focus to Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree.

Many fans were rooting for Hobbs to win the World Title. But he couldn't defeat The One True King. It will be interesting to see whether he receives another championship shot in the near future.

हिन्दी