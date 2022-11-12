"Instead of potential high profile feuds with Roman Reigns" - Twitter erupts as former champion signs with AEW

AEW has one of the largest rosters in the world of pro wrestling. The promotion's President, Tony Khan, continues to grow the roster. The latest addition to the company is the former ROH World Champion Bandido. The wrestling world is not entirely pleased with the decision.

On last night's episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Bandido officially signed with the promotion, and Tony Khan later welcomed the luchador to his company.

"Congratulations @bandidowrestler! What a huge win moments ago on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight!! Now it's official: Bandido is ALL ELITE!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Many fans were unhappy as they felt that many wrestlers on the current roster are being underutilized and thus, adding more members to the roster was a wrong decision.

Khris_97 @khris_TheLegend @TonyKhan I’m happy for him but at the same times it’s like TK u already have so much talent sitting back stage doing nothing @TonyKhan I’m happy for him but at the same times it’s like TK u already have so much talent sitting back stage doing nothing 😒

Old Man Linderman @OldManLinderman @TonyKhan @AEW @bandidowrestler @tntdrama @TBSNetwork @AEW onTV Remember when these things used to be exciting and not eye rolling because we were too naive to realize it meant they’d be featured heavy for like two weeks then be relegated to Dark and Elevation while the next shiny toy was debuting? @TonyKhan @AEW @bandidowrestler @tntdrama @TBSNetwork @AEWonTV Remember when these things used to be exciting and not eye rolling because we were too naive to realize it meant they’d be featured heavy for like two weeks then be relegated to Dark and Elevation while the next shiny toy was debuting?

After Bandido's performance on Dynamite in the match against Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title, WWE was also interested in signing him. Eventually, the masked luchador chose to work for Tony Khan for personal reasons.

Although people understood his reasoning, some fans were bewildered by his choice.

Tim @Namedropper5000 @ExusPlays @DrainBamager That's all good but WWE stars are everywhere and plus I wasn't specifically talking outside of wrestling. Bandido would have been a bigger star in WWE in the ring compared to AEW but I see why he chose AEW since it's 100% about family. @ExusPlays @DrainBamager That's all good but WWE stars are everywhere and plus I wasn't specifically talking outside of wrestling. Bandido would have been a bigger star in WWE in the ring compared to AEW but I see why he chose AEW since it's 100% about family.

People who had followed the masked luchador's work were elated to see him officially become an All Elite.

The former ROH World Champion thanked Tony Khan for signing him and was excited to be part of the promotion.

"Thank you very much for believe in me mr khan!" Bandido tweeted.

Bandido reportedly signed with AEW as it would be better for his family

As mentioned earlier, WWE was highly interested in Bandido and looked to sign him. Reportedly, AEW also offered the luchador a contract right after his match against Chris Jericho.

He was evaluating his options and eventually chose to become an All Elite. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that one of the main reasons the former ROH World Champion chose AEW was because he wanted to be able to see his kid and wife more frequently.

"In the end, he realized he couldn’t sign with WWE because he’s got a child in Mexico and his significant other doesn’t want to move from Mexico and he doesn’t want to not see his child all the time," Dave Meltzer said.

Meltzer also believes that if Bandido signed with WWE, he would've initially started in NXT, meaning he would move permanently to Florida. He also noted that the main roster schedule would involve a lot of traveling and wouldn't have helped Bandido's cause.

"Working for WWE, where they’d want him in NXT at first, would require him to be based in Florida, and if/when he got to the main roster he’d be away from home far more than in AEW.” [H/T Wrestling Observer Newsletter]

Bandido earned his first win in the promotion and has advanced in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

