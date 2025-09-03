Interesting Connection Between Taylor Swift and AEW Star Revealed by Veteran (Exclusive)

An AEW star has been revealed to have an interesting connection with global pop star Taylor Swift. The 35-year-old singer is one of the most popular stars in the world and recently broke the internet when she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.
Kelce, who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently revealed Taylor Swift's connection with AEW wrestler Jeff Jarrett after Double J spoke about bringing the NFL stars over to the promotion during a recent interview with TMZ.
Russo was speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he revealed that Swift and Jarrett have known each other for a long time. He said that Taylor was a huge support for AEW's Director of Business Development after his first wife passed away. He even revealed that she has been to Jarrett's house on multiple occasions.
"Taylor Swift has been to Jeff's house on numerous occasions. Taylor Swift lives in Hendersonville. When Jeff's wife passed away, I think Taylor, like maybe she just released her first album. She caught wind of this because Jeff had three very young girls. Taylor Swift would go to Jeff's house and bake cookies with his daughter. When Taylor Swift was dating Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers, Taylor took Joe Jonas to Jeff's house," Russo said.
Earlier, in an interview with Bill Apter, Jeff had himself stated that Taylor had a close connection with him and his family. Jeff Jarrett is a legend in the professional wrestling business, having been in the industry for almost four decades now. After spending time in various roles in WWE, TNA Wrestling, and AAA, he is now in the final run of his career in AEW.
