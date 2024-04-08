“Is Becky Lynch ALL ELITE?” - Fans worry over The Man’s WWE future after WrestleMania 40

Some fans want Becky Lynch to sign with AEW after her recent loss at WrestleMania XL.

The Man won the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, and earned a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at the Showcase of The Immortals.

The duo opened WrestleMania Night One and put on a stellar match. Despite Becky's best efforts, she couldn't defeat Mami for her title and Rhea's dominant reign continues.

Following Becky Lynch's loss, fans are wondering what is next for Becky. Recently, The Man revealed that her contract is expiring soon and no one in WWE had yet contacted her regarding a new deal.

A fan on Twitter speculated on what was next for the former RAW Women's Champion after her loss.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to suggest The Man join AEW as she hasn't picked up a major victory for a long time.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This fan felt though that while Becky had put in a good show, she wasn't yet 'championship material.'

Expand Tweet

Some other fans weren't very enthusiastic about the idea of The Man moving to AEW however. Some felt that she had to wrestle Mercedes for the 'millionth time' and some others were dismissive of the idea entirely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley breaks silence after defeating Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley had an impressive showing at The Show of Shows when she defeated Becky Lynch for the title. Later, speaking in an interview with Cathy Kelley, The Eradicator discussed why she was the most dominant woman in her division.

"I'm feeling alive. I'm feeling like I'm on top of the division, and I've not only shown that to everyone else, even though I've already been on top for so bl**dy long because, Mami is always on top, like you know Cathy, but now everyone has just been reminded why I'm the dominant one. I'm Mami and why this is my division. And yeah, Becky, she put up a fanstastic fight, like she always does. I knew that I was in her head and I was under her skin, I was gonna get The Man I wanted."

Expand Tweet

After Rhea Ripley's dominant win over The Man, it will be interesting to see who dethrones her as the champion.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Becky Lynch will join AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion