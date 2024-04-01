“Is Daniel Bryan coming back to WWE?” “Rents due” - Fans go berserk after AEW star gets featured in latest documentary

Fans recently reacted hilariously after Bryan Danielson was featured in a WWE documentary.

Recently, the global juggernaut promoted their new episode of WWE Rivals on the A&E Network. This episode featured the 2016's infamous promo between Miz and Danielson on Talking Smack.

The unscripted promo saw The A-Lister telling Bryan to quit and go to the bingo hall with his indie friends after The American Dragon called him a soft wrestler. The AEW star then walked out of the show, while the Hollywood star continued and cut a promo on his passion for the business.

"Favorite moment from the epic rivalry between @mikethemiz and Daniel Bryan? Tune in TONIGHT for an all-new WWE Rivals at 8/7c only on @AETV," WWE shared.

Fans were quick to speculate whether The American Dragon was open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Some however felt he was better off without WWE now and one fan wondered who Daniel Bryan, his name while in WWE, even was. Another fan felt Danielson was the best wrestler in the world and The Miz was now a jobber.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Bryan Danielson talks about how he couldn't spend time with family due to WWE

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, The American Dragon opened up about how he hadn't spent more time with his family during his stint in the global juggernaut.

“On the independents, I had a lot more free time and freedom to be with my family. I lost time that I would have had with my dad, and then he passed away. When I thought when I was done with all this, when my schedule slowed down and all that kind of stuff, I’d be able to get to spend more time with him and that sort of thing. In the last years of my life, I barely got to see my dad,” he said.

Currently, Bryan is in his final year of full-time wrestling and is wrestling his dream opponents from all around the world.

