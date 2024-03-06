Bryan Danielson discloses one major thing he lost during his run in WWE

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson recently disclosed his thoughts on one major thing he lost during his tenure in WWE.

The American Dragon achieved stardom in WWE, where he spent nearly eleven years before departing in 2021. Danielson worked with several top names in the promotion and won multiple world championships during his run.

However, the success Danielson found came at the cost of being away from his family for long periods. The Blackpool Combat Club member is winding down his full-time career in AEW as he intends to be present for his children.

In an episode of The Nikki and Brie Show, Bryan Danielson spoke about missing out on spending time with his father due to the highly demanding schedule in the Stamford-based promotion. The 42-year-old star's father passed away in 2014 while he and his wife were on their honeymoon following Danielson's massive WrestleMania 30 victory.

“On the independents, I had a lot more free time and freedom to be with my family. I lost time that I would have had with my dad, and then he passed away. When I thought when I was done with all this, when my schedule slowed down and all that kind of stuff, I’d be able to get to spend more time with him and that sort of thing. So I thought, ‘When I’m done with this run, I’ll be able to do this,’ and then I wasn’t. In the last years of my life, I barely got to see my dad.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Nic Nemeth wants to face off against AEW's Bryan Danielson

Nic Nemeth was released from WWE in September 2023 after a 19-year-long run with the global juggernaut. However, the Showoff has not lost a step, having appeared in NJPW and TNA.

In a recent interview, the 43-year-old star revealed that he would like to face off against AEW star Bryan Danielson.

Speaking to Monopoly Events, the Wanted Man wished to square off against Danielson and showcase his caliber as a performer. The two men had a series of memorable encounters in WWE over the Intercontinental Championship.

“I’d like to lock horns with Daniel Bryan again, without WWE dictating the outcome and protecting him, I want a true one-on-one showdown with someone revered as one of the all-time greats, and to show the world that I’m no less exceptional. I want to go toe-to-toe with him, and for everyone to witness and realize, ‘Oh, Nic’s pretty da*n good too.’ No, scratch that – I’m freaking phenomenal at this.”

With AEW sharing a steady working relationship with NJPW, a clash between Nic Nemeth and Bryan Danielson could be possible.

