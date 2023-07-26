"Is this what going back to WWE looks like?" - Twitter erupts after 34-year veteran's retirement seemingly gets confirmed

AEW fans erupted in a frenzy on Twitter as it appears that former WWE star Billy Gunn may have retired.

During the latest edition of AEW Collision, House of Black managed to secure a hard-fought victory against the team of Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed by successfully retaining the World Trios Championship. However, it was what happened after the match that left everyone with their jaws on the floor.

Billy Gunn was seen removing his wrestling boots and placing them in the center of the ring. Adding further weight to the rumors, his wife, Paula Sopp, took to Twitter to share a photo of the WWE Hall of Famer playing affectionately with their dog. She also stated that it was what retirement looked like.

Twitter exploded with reactions from fans of the veteran wrestler. Some expressed their disbelief, while some bid him farewell. Others speculated whether this could potentially pave the way for a surprise return to WWE, where Billy Gunn made a name for himself.

WWE veteran Billy Gunn's son responded to his father's retirement tease following a devastating loss on AEW Collision

In a heart-wrenching moment on AEW Collision, Billy Gunn seemingly bid farewell to his illustrious wrestling career. The WWE Hall of Famer not only teased retirement but has also not commented on what the future holds for him.

AEW star Austin Gunn, son of Billy Gunn, took to Twitter to share his reaction. Austin sent a message to the legend and stated that his father had a "hell of a run."

"Hell of a run, Billy 🖤," Austin tweeted.

For now, fans can only wait and watch as the situation unfolds. If this indeed marks the end of Billy Gunn's illustrious career, then he will be regarded as one of the best tag team wrestlers of all time and also a legend of the industry.

