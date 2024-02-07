Is Jack Perry done with AEW? Big update after his first match since All In - Reports

Jack Perry hasn't wrestled in AEW since the 2023 All In that took place in August last year. He is set to make his NJPW in-ring debut at Windy City Riot on Friday, April 12, in Chicago's Wintrust Arena. Latest reports surrounding his future with AEW have come to the future.

At All In in London, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry took a shot at CM Punk, which led to a backstage fight. The AEW President was reportedly unhappy with the backstage altercation and fired CM Punk while indefinitely suspending Perry. He hasn't returned to AEW ever since, even after the promotion lifted up his suspension.

The wrestling fans are curious about Perry's current status in the company. A curious fan on X/Twitter asked Sean Ross Sapp about Perry's situation with AEW, and Sapp updated the fans that the former FTW Champion is still under contract with the company.

“He's still under AEW contract to the best of my knowledge,” Sapp replied to the curious fan on X.

Jack Perry attacked Shota Umino at the NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024 was held in San Jose, California. During the event, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry made a shocking appearance and attacked Shota Umino, who was part of a six-man tag team match during the show. Perry brutally assaulted Shota and also tore up his AEW contract.

NJPW on Tuesday announced via X/Twitter that Perry is scheduled to be present at NJPW Windy City Riot on Friday, April 12, along with ELP & Hikuleo, Tomohiro Ishii, Ren Narita, who will also make an appearance.

At the upcoming NJPW event, Jack Perry may get confronted by Shota Umino, whom he attacked. The wrestling universe last saw him in action at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium in London, where he lost his FTW Championship to Hook.

