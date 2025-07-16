"Is he supposed to go home like Roman Reigns?" - Fans react amid backlash over AEW's announcement about Jon Moxley

At All In 2025, AEW star Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match. This showdown was epic and is being called one of the greatest bouts in the company's history. Additionally, All Elite Wrestling has now entered a brand new era.

A massive trios match is scheduled to take place on Dynamite this week. "Hangman" Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs will lock horns with none other than the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. This match will probably be a hard-hitting and brutal affair. However, many are unhappy with this booking.

Fans believe that the logical thing to do with Jon Moxley right now is to give him a break. After all, he had a lengthy reign and delivered the performance of a lifetime at All In. Interestingly, X user AEW Defender to defend this booking decision. According to him, the former Dean Ambrose is capable of handling ups and downs, and unlike WWE star Roman Reigns, he does not need vacations after a huge match.

Unfortunately, many disagreed with the above opinion. According to several fans, Moxley must stay away from the company for a while. This is because it is important to sell the All In Texas Death match.

Here is how they responded:

Fans react to Moxley's latest news. (Images via AEW Defender X)

Renee Paquette after her husband Jon Moxley got dethroned at AEW All In 2025

AEW personality Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley got married in 2017. Together, they have a daughter. Following her husband's loss at All In, Paquette released an interesting statement on X.

"Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer." wrote Renee Paquette.

Moxley's fourth AEW World Title reign was quite polarising. Hopefully, the next time he wins this championship, he will receive better support from fans.

