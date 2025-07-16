  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Is he supposed to go home like Roman Reigns?" - Fans react amid backlash over AEW's announcement about Jon Moxley

"Is he supposed to go home like Roman Reigns?" - Fans react amid backlash over AEW's announcement about Jon Moxley

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jul 16, 2025 11:32 GMT
Roman Reigns (left) and Jon Moxley (right) (Images via AEW Facebook and WWE.com)
Roman Reigns (left) and Jon Moxley (right) (Images via AEW Facebook and WWE.com)

At All In 2025, AEW star Jon Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death match. This showdown was epic and is being called one of the greatest bouts in the company's history. Additionally, All Elite Wrestling has now entered a brand new era.

Ad

A massive trios match is scheduled to take place on Dynamite this week. "Hangman" Adam Page, Mark Briscoe, and Powerhouse Hobbs will lock horns with none other than the Death Riders' Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli. This match will probably be a hard-hitting and brutal affair. However, many are unhappy with this booking.

Fans believe that the logical thing to do with Jon Moxley right now is to give him a break. After all, he had a lengthy reign and delivered the performance of a lifetime at All In. Interestingly, X user AEW Defender to defend this booking decision. According to him, the former Dean Ambrose is capable of handling ups and downs, and unlike WWE star Roman Reigns, he does not need vacations after a huge match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Unfortunately, many disagreed with the above opinion. According to several fans, Moxley must stay away from the company for a while. This is because it is important to sell the All In Texas Death match.

Here is how they responded:

Fans react to Moxley&#039;s latest news. (Images via AEW Defender X)
Fans react to Moxley's latest news. (Images via AEW Defender X)
Fans react to Moxley&#039;s latest news. (Images via AEW Defender X)
Fans react to Moxley's latest news. (Images via AEW Defender X)

Renee Paquette after her husband Jon Moxley got dethroned at AEW All In 2025

AEW personality Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley got married in 2017. Together, they have a daughter. Following her husband's loss at All In, Paquette released an interesting statement on X.

Ad
"Let the records show, my husband is a bad mfer." wrote Renee Paquette.

Moxley's fourth AEW World Title reign was quite polarising. Hopefully, the next time he wins this championship, he will receive better support from fans.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

.

Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debangshu Nath
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications