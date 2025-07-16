4 reasons why Roman Reigns reunited with Jey Uso upon his WWE return

Roman Reigns made his latest return to WWE by helping his cousin, Jey Uso, after a huge Gauntlet Match on RAW.

Ad

Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed were attacking Jey and CM Punk, but Roman's return tipped the odds against Paul Heyman's faction.

The Tribal Chief has lately made a habit of disappearing and then returning ahead of big premium live events, like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

With The Biggest Party of The Summer just a few weeks away, Reigns most likely re-united with Jey Uso upon his WWE return for the next four reasons.

Ad

Trending

#4. Another Bloodline reunion is in the works ahead of Survivor Series

Ad

WWE has utilized Bloodline drama in two of the last three WarGames matches at Survivor Series. The OG faction, joined by CM Punk, defeated Solo Sikoa's upstart faction last November.

Roman returned to WWE at last year's SummerSlam after taking three-plus months off after losing the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes.

Writers slowly crafted angles with each former OG Bloodline member returning to the fold, culminating with the WarGames battle.

Ad

Although it would be nice to feature other teams, WWE may be building up to yet another big cage match featuring The Tribal Chief and The Usos.

#3. Staying away from the inevitable title showdown with Rhodes or Cena

Ad

One thing Triple H and the bookers have done well is keep Reigns away from the title picture on both brands. He had four years atop WWE with the top title.

His part-time status made things a major issue once the titles were unified in 2022. That necessitated bringing back the World Heavyweight Title. If Mr. McMahon were still in charge, The Head of the Table would have probably already had a rematch.

Ad

He may have even won another title. Pairing him with Jey Uso keeps Reigns further away from the title picture, allowing other top stars to get the spotlight.

John Cena's heel turn was monumental. Jey got a short title reign. He'll face Cena or Rhodes for a title at some point, but for now, going back to family business is a way to hold it off.

#2. WWE goes to the well again with The Bloodline

There's only so much that can be done with The Bloodline saga. Solo Sikoa lost out to his older cousin and didn't gain as much from it as others. He's mixed and matched new stars to form a group around him.

Ad

However, he's only known Bloodline business on the main roster. Can he excel in different angles? Jey established himself as a legitimate top face away from his family, but WWE always pulls them back together.

The Bloodline angle was highly successful, but ran its course. Utilizing the familial connection is fine on occasion. Constantly revisiting it every few months feels like there aren't any different ideas for either star.

When it's done every year, it exposes an over-reliance on a single angle. That's not to say it couldn't be different, but Roman will probably overshadow Jey after he's worked to stand out on his own over the last two years.

Ad

#1. Set up a tag team match at SummerSlam

Ad

The simplest explanation for why Roman Reigns reunited with Jey Uso on RAW is to set up a tag team match at SummerSlam. CM Punk earned a shot at Gunther, and Cody Rhodes faces John Cena after winning the King of the Ring Tournament.

WWE has moved on when Roman comes and goes, so they don't need to rely on him as much as they did over the last decade.

Since he took three months off after a spear from Bron Breakker, it's clear that was done after WrestleMania to set up a tag team contest at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.