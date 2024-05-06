Isiah Kassidy breaks silence after dangerous spot on AEW Dynamite involving former WWE star Samoa Joe

AEW star Isiah Kassidy went one-on-one with Samoa Joe on the May 1 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Following his loss to Swerve Strickland at AEW Dynasty 2024 PPV, the former AEW World Champion returned to TV on Dynamite last week. In the episode, he successfully challenged Isiah Kassidy from the Private Party.

At one point during the match, Brother Zay had a nasty landing after trying to execute a high-flying. The 26-year-old star recently went to his Instagram account to address the dangerous spot from his match.

Sharing footage of the spot where he suffered the nasty and dangerous fall, Kassidy wrote:

"You live and you learn…"

Check out his Instagram post below:

Swerve Strickland praises Samoa Joe

After defeating Samoa Joe, the new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland had a conversation with Renne Paquette. During the exclusive interview, The Realest Star lauded The Samoan Submission Machine for his contribution as a champion.

"A legend, a force of a champion, out of all the champions in All Elite Wrestling, which there aren't many. We can count them on two hands. He was probably the biggest task out of any of them. They are all great performers, they are all legends, they are all legends in the making, but Samoa Joe just felt different. He felt like a titan. (...) What do you do to take this guy down? Shout out to him for holding it down for the last couple of months, he has been, like a dominant champion," he said.

Swerve Strickland has been a fighting champion since winning the gold. He is now set to defend his recently won belt at AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View, which will take place this month in Las Vegas on May 26. His opponent for the PPV will be former TNT Champion Christian Cage.