"It barely had time to sink in" - Former WWE manager details how Chris Jericho abruptly ended popular AEW star's momentum

Chris Jericho was recently accused of halting a rising AEW star's momentum by WWE veteran Jim Cornette. The Ocho faced off against Ricky Starks last week on Dynamite, and Cornette shared his opinion of the bout.

While Jericho looked to be in control early on, Starks overcame the odds and took down the former WWE star in the end. The match's conclusion garnered massive cheers from the live audience.

However, the post-match segment saw Starks assaulted by the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jim Cornette pointed out the sequence in a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience and claimed that it effectively killed the push that Starks acquired with the win.

"Because it did not end there, and that point there, with the 1 2 3 Stark's hand up is where Jericho's gonna end the story a lot, 'Oh I out him over.' It didn't end there within 10 seconds, Starks did not even have time to celebrate this. I don't think he even got to his feet. It barely had time to sink in, here comes the rest of the Jericho appreciators." (5:13 - 5:45)

The former WWE manager also praised Chris Jericho for the same match in AEW

While Jim Cornette had his reservations about the post-match segment, he also commended Jericho for his match with Starks.

Chris Jericho has been able to stay relevant alongside rising talents in the pro wrestling industry today, despite being 52 years old. While Cornette believes that The Ocho has lost the speed that he had during his time in WWE, Jericho's experience is still visible in his matches.

"I am gonna give Jericho some credit here. He knows how to have a match. He's 52 I know, and it's a wonder he's having any kind of match but he knows how to have the match. But he cannot execute the things anymore with the gazelle-like quickness of his youth, so again, you can tell there is no follow-through on the arm whips. The feet in the mud, the facials look like he's ready to pass out, but he is doing the right things." (0:23 - 1:00)

It remains to be seen what the new year holds for Chris Jericho in AEW. Can he reenter the championship picture? Only time will tell.

