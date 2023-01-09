"He's calling the right sh*t" - WWE veteran credits Chris Jericho for hanging in with popular AEW star on Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has been praised by many for his recent performance, including Jim Cornette.

Jericho has been in the pro wrestling business for over three decades. Despite being 52 years old, he has managed to keep himself relevant by consistently reinventing himself and putting on stellar matches. This has also led to him being one of the most prominent stars on Tony Khan's roster.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran manager spoke about The Ocho's match against Ricky Starks. Cornette explained that while Jericho's reduced speed held him back, his experience was certainly a positive point.

"I am gonna give Jericho some credit here. He knows how to have a match. He's 52 I know, and it's a wonder he's having any kind of match but he knows how to have the match. But he cannot execute the things anymore with the gazelle-like quickness of his youth, so again, you can tell there is no follow-through on the arm whips. The feet in the mud, the facials look like he's ready to pass out, but he is doing the right things. He's calling the right sh*t. But Starks you can tell is a fu*k*ng Greyhound, ready to run off and leave him [Jericho] but he's following it." (0:23 - 1:05)

Disco Inferno also commented on how AEW star Chris Jericho's age possibly affects his performances

While The Ocho has achieved a lot in his distinguished career, Disco Inferno seemingly believes that the former WWE star is past his prime.

Chris Jericho has competed regularly in the ring ever since he signed with AEW back in 2019. He has fought with multiple young performers and experienced veterans in his current run. However, Disco Inferno explained on Keepin' it 100 how despite his best attempts to adapt, Jericho would be viewed as a 'relic.'

"He is from our generation, is going to have this new generation of fans that are just gonna like constantly look at him as like a relic from the past and just like, you know, but the guy still knows what he's doing out there," said Disco. (2.13 - 2:23)

With the Jericho Appreciation Society still in action, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Chris Jericho in AEW.

